GOP Reps, Party Leaders Don't Care Whether Dems Pick Biden or Harris

As Republicans were concluding their national convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Democrats were contemplating a last-minute move to convince President Joe Biden to step down as their nominee and possibly replacing him with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The obvious question is, Which of the two Democrats would Republicans rather face in the fall — Biden or Harris? Based on a series of interviews with both GOP members of Congress as well as party leaders on the convention floor, the answer is, "it doesn't matter" or "we don't care."

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., was asked by Newsmax who he hoped Democrats would nominate to oppose Donald Trump. He replied without hesitation: "Either. The Democrats will probably pull the plug on Biden soon, but it really won't matter. Neither can beat Trump."

Another GOP lawmaker who voiced ambivalence about the Democrat ticket was Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas, who said: "It's silly for Democrats to push Biden out. They could have convinced him not to run last year and then determined their nominee in the primaries. Now they're trying to kick him out."

"It would be best for us to contrast cognizance with incompetence, and best for the nation if we just defeated Joe Biden at the ballot box," said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the lone Republican House member from any big city in the U.S. (New York City), "but if the Democrats replace him, the radical left will make sure the nominee is someone who stands for open borders, and the bad Biden policies on energy and inflation. So no matter who is nominated, [average Americans] have to vote for Trump."

The views of Republican House members on opposing Biden or Harris were seconded by party leaders on the convention floor.

Oklahoma's outgoing Republican National Committeewoman Pam Pollard said, "There is no person the Democrat Party could nominate to replace Biden that will bring energy to their convention the way Donald Trump brought it to the Republican convention."

Jonathan Barnett, GOP national committee member from Arkansas was even more succinct on the subject of Biden or Harris: "It doesn't matter which of the two is nominated. They're both weak."

