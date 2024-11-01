'Hate Trump' Vindman in Close Va. House Race

A just-completed Ragnar Research Partners poll showed Democrat Eugene Vindman in a statistical tie with Republican Derrick Anderson in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Anderson’s strength has impressed GOP leaders, having been outspent by Vindman more than five to one.

The virtual stalemate in the race to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger is nothing short of stunning.

Vindman, a former White House National Security Council official, is one of the nationally known Ukrainian-born twins responsible for charging that then President Donald Trump tried to strongarm Ukrainian officials to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

For doing so Vindman has become a frequent MSNBC guest and folk hero for Democrats.

So far, Vindman has raised more than $12 million — a record for any House race in Virginia.

By all accounts, the U.S. Army veteran has run a campaign that gets less than stellar marks from observers.

Most importantly is that Vindman, 49, has lived in the 7th District since 2016, but as James Paremlee of the Northern Virginia Republican Political Action Committee told Newsmax, "has had no involvement in local issues or the community here."

"Vindman is running solely on his fame and his message is 'I hate Donald Trump,'" Paremlee said.

Anderson, 40, is former Green Beret and attorney and makes no bones about standing with Trump on issues such as the economy and illegal immigration.

A lifelong resident of the 7th District, which stretches from Northern Virginia, Anderson has many lifelong friends volunteering in his campaign.

Although he has raised far less than Vindman — $2 million — the GOP nominee has had an upward trajectory in polls, reaching a near-tie in Ragnar Research’s last survey.

The race has become so tight, the Cook Political Report moved it from a likely Democratic win to "toss up."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax.