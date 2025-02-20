Left's Boondoggles Leave America Financially, Morally Bankrupt

As a nation, we are monstrously in debt.

We're borrowing more and more off the backs of our children and grandchildren.

Yet Alexander Hamilton, our country’s first secretary of the treasury, said in "Federalist 35" that our economy will work best when we have less needless regulations.

He noted, "It might be demonstrated that the most productive system of finance will always be the least burdensome."

He says what we need is "a judicious exercise of the power of taxation."

Fast forward to today. President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and his whiz kids at DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency), are uncovering outrageous misuse of our hard-earned tax dollars by previous administrations.

Take USAID, which was established over 60 years ago to provide "U.S. foreign development assistance from the American people."

Most Americans, if they knew anything about the agency, thought we were providing food or clean water to impoverished nations.

The reality, however, is one huge "No!"

What has been revealed is outrageous. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has released a laundry list of outrageous uses of our tax dollars, supposedly to help with "development assistance." This list includes USAID funding as well as that of the State Department.

Rep. Mast notes that these are some of the ways our tax dollars are at work globally — because of the left’s hijacking of USAID and the State Department:

▪$15 million for condoms to the Taliban through USAID.

▪$446,700 to promote the expansion of atheism in Nepal through the State Department.

▪$1 million to boost French-speaking LGBTQ groups in West and Central Africa through the State Department.

▪$14 million in cash vouchers for migrants at the southern border through the State Department.

Other outrageous expenditures included:

▪$20,600 for a drag show in Ecuador via the U.S. State Department.

▪$47,020 for a transgender opera in Colombia through the State Department.

▪$32,000 for an LGBTQ-centered comic book in Peru through the State Department.

▪$55,750 for a climate change presentation warning about the impact of climate change in Argentina to be led by female and LGBT journalists through the State Department.

▪$3,315,446 for “being LGBTQ in the Caribbean” through USAID.

As Gary Bauer puts it (End of Day Report, Feb. 10, 2025): "they are promoting anti-Christian values, including LGBTQ ideology and abortion worldwide."

Half a million dollars spent to promote atheism in Nepal?

The founding fathers said America was founded on the belief that God is the source of our rights. Why are we spreading unbelief in other places? To this day, our national motto is "In God We Trust."

Congressman Mast also lists: "$425,622 to help Indonesian coffee companies become more climate and gender friendly through USAID."

And on it goes. Something to think about this when you’re doing your taxes this year.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now the head of USAID.

He said last week he’s paring that staff down from 10,000 to 300. That’s like Gideon’s army in the Bible. There were 10,000 wanting to serve, but God had Gideon trim it down to only 300, he gave them the victory.

The Founders of America would be appalled that this is how far we have fallen from their vision of limited government, based on God-given rights and the consent of the governed. I never consented, nor would I consent, to such immoral goals.

No wonder President Trump is trying to defund this wasteful spending.

In his Farewell Address, George Washington warned the new nation to be careful about national debt: "As a very important source of strength and security, cherish public credit. One method of preserving it is to use it as sparingly as possible."

Yet we are not using public credit "sparingly" at all.

James Madison said, "I go on the principle that a public debt is a public curse, and in a Republican Government a greater curse than in any other."

Thomas Jefferson also gave some strong warnings about our economy. In his first Inaugural address, our third president declared, "a wise and frugal Government, which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned.

"This is the sum of good government."

Thomas Jefferson once said, "To preserve our independence, we must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt. If we run into such debts, we must be taxed in our meat and drink, in our necessities and in our comforts, in our labor and in our amusements.

"If we can prevent the government from wasting the labor of the people, under the pretense of caring for them, they will be happy."

And to think part of our debt today is because of these left-wing boondoggles. One can only imagine what the Founding Fathers would think of our bloated government today.

