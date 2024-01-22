NFL's Harbaugh: Without Right to Life Rights Meaningless

In 1995 the Roman Catholic Pope John Paul II offered his perspective on what he saw as the "culture of death."

The pontiff wrote about a belief system that had supplanted an existing ideology; one that had for centuries stood as the prevailing moral compass.

Pope John Paul II warned that the underlying assertions of the culture of death could cause the world to “revert to a state of barbarism which one hoped had been left behind forever,” adding that such presuppositions prompt individuals to disregard the sacredness of human life and view the world in a cold utilitarian way.

"In this way a kind of 'conspiracy against life' is unleashed.

"This conspiracy involves not only individuals in their personal, family or group relationships, but goes far beyond, to the point of damaging and distorting, at the international level, relations between peoples and States," the Pope wrote.

News headlines globally seem to confirm that we are living in the middle of a tug-of-war over the value and meaning of human life itself.

With his extensive experience and faith background, former quarterback and current football coach Jim Harbaugh has a lot of wisdom to contribute to the cultural discussion.

Harbaugh is presently the head football coach for the University of Michigan, having played football there as a student.

While in the NFL for 14 seasons on numerous teams, a memorable stretch had him in the quarterback position for the Chicago Bears.

In 1995 he led the Indianapolis Colts to the AFC Championship Game, was selected to the Pro Bowl, and was honored as NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Prior to his Michigan stint, he gained experience as head coach for the University of San Diego, where he won two consecutive championships.

He moved on to another head coach position at Stanford, where he led the team to two bowl appearances and an Orange Bowl win.

He also served as head coach for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers before returning to his present position at his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

As icing on the cake, Harbaugh’s Michigan team just won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

What did the coach do after securing the trophy in the national college football championship?

Well, he didn’t go to Disneyland.

Instead he headed to the annual" March for Life" rally, which took place on the National Mall this past weekend, to lend his support.

Harbaugh is a committed Catholic Christian. He spoke to a gathering of marchers who share his unshakable belief that human life, at all stages from conception through natural death, is a sacred gift.

"Just have the courage to let the unborn be born," he said. "The testimony of so many here . . . just so thankful and grateful for that."

Noting the cold temperature, he added, "This is a great day for a march, it's a great day for the sanctity of life, and it's football weather, so let's go!"

He then introduced former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, who proceeded to urge folks to engage in "the new fight for life."

Harbaugh spoke further about the life issue in an interview with The Daily Caller.

"You know, we all talk about human rights. There’s really no rights that are important unless you have the right to life," he said.

Following the rally, social media commentator Jon Root asked him about his many NFL coaching prospects.

Harbaugh had recently interviewed for a number of NFL head coaching positions and is reportedly receiving offers to come back to the NFL as a head coach.

What does someone as accomplished as Harbaugh do when confronted with tough decisions?

In his case, he looks to his faith and his family for guidance.

"I just take the counsel from God and the Holy Spirit, and Mr. Jack Harbaugh, my dad, and my wife Sarah," he shared.

"Just taking the advice, just living one day at a time, one day at a time, one game at a time, one play at a time," he said.

It all sounds like a good game plan in moving the ball forward in life and for life.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.