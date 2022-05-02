Submitting to Microchip Means Forfeiting Your Soul

British-Polish company Walletmor has come up with a microchip that is designed for implantation into the hands of human beings.

When purchasing goods or services, microchipped hands are able to be used by individuals in the same manner in which many people are currently using their credit and debit cards. A simple tap of the hand is all that is needed to tabulate and complete a transaction.

The subcutaneous implantable payment chip is inserted under the skin via an incision. This method of buying is presently being employed by participants in Europe to meet their everyday shopping needs.

This whole concept deserves a moment of pause, a ramped-up level of societal and spiritual consideration.

The above description marks the first time in human history that implanted microchips have been employed for average everyday consumer purchases.

“This is a revolution for the cashless and contactless payments market. Until now, the race for cardless payments has been theoretical,” Walletmor stated in a press release.

The company also indicated that so far at least 200 people have been chipped, but many more are receptive to the idea. A 2021 survey of more than 4,000 people across the U.K. and the European Union found that 51 percent would consider it.

Sweden was one of the earliest adopters of this type of technology. Thousands of Swedes already have their medical records stored on implanted microchips. However, this application does not involve the buying of goods and/or services.

Currently, the implant-in-hand procedure is only being offered to residents of Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and European Union countries. But the practice is poised to make its way around the globe.

Legitimate concerns about privacy, individual rights and identity theft have been dismissed by much of the corporate media and by many of the so-called fact-checkers as being overblown or unfounded.

Up until now people of faith, and Christians in particular, have been the ones who were most concerned about the concept of modifying the human body for the purposes of convenience and/or heightened security.

Bible adherents who are Christian believe that The Word of God contains prophecies within the Books of Revelation and Daniel, which provide a description of a future time in which a single global government will assert control over a world economy.

Not all Bible believers view prophecy in a literal sense, but a sizable number do. Such individuals give greater weight to the Scripture passage in which a malevolent world leader forces “…all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads.”

The Bible passage goes on to state that the people oppressed by this evil leader would be unable to “… buy or sell unless they had the mark …”

The demand that one's hand or forehead be marked in order to purchase or otherwise engage in trade is commonly referred to by Scripture scholars and Bible adherents alike as “The Mark of the Beast.”

In order to conform to Biblical predictions, the above described hand implant technology would have to be implemented through coercion. This is not nearly as far-fetched as it used to seem; that power hungry elites would actually force individuals to be microchipped.

The notion of our economy being transformed into a cashless society, where governing authorities have power over the operation of individual microchips, is a nightmare scenario. Freedom itself would be snuffed out.

With many countries working on a central bank digital currency system, the implanted chip technology could be programmable so that individuals would be able only to buy and sell in accordance with algorithms set by the issuers of the digital currency.

Additionally, implanted devices would likely contain everything that is trackable, including health data, social media information, an individual’s search data, previous purchase patterns, etc.

Put this together with the fact that these technological developments are occurring at the same time that multilateral organizations are seeking to construct a global vaccine passport system.

The government's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has already worked with a private company to develop an implantable biosensor to be injected under the skin to track biochemical reactions inside your body.

“These sensors make it possible to detect, in 'real time' and over long periods of time, changes in the body's chemistry,” Jared Adams, DARPA chief of communications said.

The ability to track such personal medical information is likely to obliterate all health-related privacy, as well as what’s left of the longstanding medical code of ethics that has safeguarded the life and health of the individual.

When you think about it, if all of your personal data were to be stored in your hand, it would be way too easy for that information to be misused.

Bottom line: If you allow yourself to be chipped, you may find that you have handed over your life to the powers that be. And possibly even your soul.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.