Chuck Norris: Impressive, Extraordinary, and Sterling

Actor Chuck Norris has achieved a level of internet fame that could make a Kardashian turn green.

The multi-dimensional Norris is recognized internationally as a martial artist, film producer, best-selling author, actor, and authentic digital phenom.

His fame began when a friend and colleague invited him to portray a villain in a martial arts movie. That film is "Way of the Dragon," and the friend who encouraged him to take the role was none other than martial arts legend Bruce Lee — who is the lead in the movie.

Norris has scores of films to his credit, including roles in "Code of Silence," "The Delta Force," and "Firewalker."

And he has had major success on the small screen as well, playing the long-running title role in the television series "Walker, Texas Ranger."

One of Norris's sterling attributes is courage, which has served him well; it has enabled him to speak his mind straightforwardly and boldly — without a script.

He recently criticized the current administration for policies that deepen America’s dependence on China. Norris zeroed-in on the effects of the ballooning national debt, the harm to the economy, and the potential threat to national security:

"There has been much said and written about the White House's new world-record-breaking $6 trillion dollar budget. But what I have to say will absolutely convince you the fiscal insanity coming from the Oval Office will cripple our economy and your future and family, too," Norris declared.

"The size, scope, growth and communist political regime of China make it the No. 1 threat to U.S. economic and national power, stability and security, according to Market Watch," he cogently observed.

Thanks to his added status as an internet icon, Norris's words carry a great deal of weight.

Satirical bits about the actor-martial artist began to spring up on the web in early 2005.

Initially, college students were the ones who shared the memes, but the trend soon spread to people of all ages and backgrounds.

The amusing linguistically sophisticated one-liners, referred to as "Facts about Chuck Norris," have taken on a life of their own, and over the years have grown into a massive collection of exaggerated tongue-in-cheek statements about Norris's superhuman capabilities.

Choice "Facts about Chuck Norris" include:

—"Chuck Norris threw a grenade and killed 50 people. Then it exploded."

—"Chuck Norris counted to infinity. Twice."

—"Chuck Norris's computer has no backspace button. Chuck Norris doesn't make mistakes."

—"Chuck Norris makes onions cry."

—"Chuck Norris can strangle you with a cordless phone."

—"When Chuck Norris enters a room, he doesn't turn the lights on. He turns the dark off."

This phenomenon continues to spread far and wide, permeating the pop culture with books, video games, and advertising campaigns.

Norris himself has appeared on major television talk shows, commenting on the "Facts" sensation, and even making it a point to visit military fans stationed in Iraq.

He is a faithful unapologetic Christian, whose official website includes a comprehensive Christian Resource page complete with audios, videos, articles, and downloadable books to assist believers in their daily walk.

One of the many internet "Facts" actually prompted Norris to share his personal Christian testimony.

Appearing on the web for all to see, the spoof typified the hyperbolic humor of the Norris "Facts" mania.

It read, "Chuck Norris’s tears cure cancer. Too bad Chuck Norris has never cried."

He responded by talking about a real person, who has supernatural healing power.

"There was a man whose tears could cure cancer or any other disease, including the real cause of all diseases — sin. His blood did. His name was Jesus, not Chuck Norris. If your soul needs healing, the prescription you need is not Chuck Norris' tears, it's Jesus' blood."

Norris’s relationship with God was kick-started at the age of 12, when he attended a Billy Graham crusade. He has freely shared his experiences with the trappings of celebrity, which are riddled with distractions and obstacles to faith’s path.

"Unfortunately a lot of times in the entertainment industry, sometimes you lose sight of what's really important in your life."

When he paid tribute to his 100-year-old mom this past Mother's Day, he shared the importance of intercessory prayer in relation to his own life experience.

"My mother has prayed for me all my life, through thick and thin," Norris explained.

He elaborated, "When I was born, I almost died from complications. When nearly losing my soul to Hollywood a few decades ago, she was back home praying for my success and salvation. She even prayed for me to find a woman to change my life, and it worked."

Interestingly, one thing Norris's admirers and detractors can agree upon is that this extraordinary man has led an impressive life.

In an interview with CBN's "The 700 Club," Norris gave credit for his life's blessings to the Creator.

"It's amazing because people come up to me and say, 'Chuck, you're the luckiest guy in the world to be a world karate champion and a movie and TV star.' When they say this to me, I kind of smile because luck had nothing to do with it; God had everything to do with it. . . . "

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.