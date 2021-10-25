Candace Cameron Bure: A Mom With a Message

Candace Cameron Bure is a highly successful actress, producer, author, and talk show panelist.

Her acting career began at the age of 5 when she appeared in national ads. She soon moved on to television where she had guest spots on major dramas and sitcoms, including “St. Elsewhere,” “Alice,” and “Who's the Boss?”

She was also a cast member in the film “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

At the age of 11, Candace landed the role that would skyrocket her career. She became one of the co-stars of the 1980s mega-hit television series “Full House.”

Her TV persona D.J. Tanner was the oldest of three sisters in a family in which the mother had tragically passed away and the father was left with the daunting task of raising his children solo.

It wouldn’t be long, though, before Dad would have help from two buddies that would step up and assist him in escorting the young ones through life’s travails.

“Full House” would in no way be the end of the Hollywood road for Candace. She would go on to have multiple starring roles on the Hallmark Channel, especially during the Christmas season, as well as playing the main character in the network's film adaptation of the Aurora Teagarden books.

She had a stint as co-host of the daytime television talk show “The View,” was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” where she secured a third-place win, and had a starring role in a comedy-drama TV series called “Make It or Break It.”

In 2016, she played a grown-up version of her D.J. Tanner character in a reboot of the original “Full House,” titled “Fuller House,” which aired on Netflix for five seasons.

Candace is the daughter of a talent manager mother and a gym teacher father. Her brother is former TV sitcom actor and Christian film pioneer Kirk Cameron, who also gained fame with the 1980s TV sitcom “Growing Pains” as well as the end times “Left Behind” film series.

As destiny would have it, her “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier enjoyed playing ice hockey in his spare time. One day he invited Candace to a charity hockey game in which he was participating.

He introduced her to a professional NHL player named Valeri Bure, and a romance ensued. The two dated, quickly realized that they were meant to be together, and married shortly thereafter.

After the nuptials, Valeri sent Coulier a hockey stick that was inscribed with the following words: “Dear Dave, thank you for Candace.”

The Bures’s marriage is one of those precious rarities within the celebrity world. Candace credits her Christian faith for their marital bliss. They have been blessed with a daughter and two sons.

Never hesitant in being forthcoming about her fundamental beliefs, Candace recently shared her feelings about the attitudes that she so often encounters within the entertainment industry as a result of her faith-centered worldview. A TikTok video was her chosen mode of expression.

The video is captioned, “When you’re conservative in Hollywood.”

Lip-syncing to a music video, she mouths, “Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain.”

On another occasion, she used social media to convey her opinion about the mandates that have been imposed on people to make them take coronavirus injections.

“This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR,” she wrote on Instagram. The post was accompanied by a graphic that contained the following message: “I’m not anti-V, I’m just pro-medical freedom.”

Candace encouraged viewers to “Read and understand the distinction.” She then posted a timely line that may serve as an inspiration and may potentially give voice to other moms.

“This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom,” she wrote, adding, “This should not separate us. We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!”

In the Instagram post, she also shared a series of pictures that were captioned with the words “pro-informed consent,” “pro-immune system,” “pro-early intervention,” and “pro-sunlight, exercise, real food and vitamins.”

Candace has received support in the form of “likes” from several celebrities, including her “Full House” dad Bob Saget as well as “The Wonder Years” actress Danica McKellar.

In 2019, Candace talked with “The Pure Flix Podcast” about the origins of her faith.

She began attending church at the age of 12. Going to a house of worship helped her parents reconcile during a rough patch. Simultaneously, it would introduce a young Candace to the Lord. She would ultimately mature into the fullness of her relationship with God.

“I became a Christian by asking God to be my Lord and Savior at 12 years old … but it didn’t become my own until I was in my early 20s,” Candace said.

After she had children of her own, her priorities changed. She started to read the Bible and attend church frequently.

“It was then that I saw myself as a sinner in need of … Jesus’ saving grace,” she explained. “And I never got that before ... because I thought I was such a good person.”

She found herself saying a prayer that still directs her faith walk.

“I prayed that day when literally the light bulb went off in my head,” she said. “I prayed, ‘God, please do not let this fire ever go out from under me.’”

Her prayer was no doubt answered and burns ever brightly for all to see.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.