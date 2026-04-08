'Social Justice' Has Always Been a Myth

Inequality Under the Law Is Injustice

"The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money."

—Margaret Thatcher

One of the evilest political philosophies extant is "social justice."

How is "social" justice different from simply, justice?

Using classic left-wing prevarication and wordplay, the concept sneaks in the evil assumption that anything one decides to rationalize as good for society rather than the individual is automatically unjust and criminal.

Case in point, "Keeping all of your property might be just for the individual, but what's fair for all of 'society' is that everyone gives up all or most of their income."

Sound familiar, New Yorkers?

So, what happens when you consider the fact that the person worked hard for this money, only to be forced to surrender it to politicians in the name of "society"?

"That doesn't matter," the left says self-righteously.

"That’s individual justice — not really justice."

When the government comes knocking at your door for your property — and by extension, all your individual rights, "social justice" is the only form of justice that counts.

Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro and other totalitarian brutes throughout history all explicitly claimed that "justice" means putting society above the individual.

We've seen where that claim has led in every single case: misery, death, despair, and ultimate ruin.

"Social justice," in spite of its dangerous politically correct connotation, throws out all rights of the individual.

It's not only wrong, corrupt, and dishonest; it's also completely incompatible with the morality and government of a free society, where the fruits of one's labor rightly belong to the individual.

History has shown that "society" does not mean benevolent people who will make sure that your confiscated earnings are distributed justly (whatever that means).

In fact, it's a total fantasy.

We see how well these career politicians and connected "crony capitalists" live off the concept of social justice.

Social justice is all the things that Marxists claim that capitalism is.

Capitalism allows you to keep your earnings. Marxism demands you give up most of your earnings to the connected who live like oligarchic emperors.

In today's America, those kings (and queens) are coming for a lot more than your wallet.

Most celebrities are rich lefty socialists who shout "social justice" from the highest Tinsel-Town rooftops.

For example, Bruce Springsteen has been criticized by some of his own fans for his sky-high ($1000-plus!) ticket prices for his anti-Donald Trump rock tour.

His socialist fans scream that he shouldn’t be charging based on the free market.

They want socialism.

Springsteen says he wants socialism too, based on his support of the completely radicalized Democratic Party. What he conveys in his hypocrisy is the attitude that "socialism is for thee, not for me."

Yet he demands top dollar for his concerts.

Why? Because the easily duped and led will keep paying for them.

To be sure, capitalism made Springsteen's wealth possible.

It continues to do so . . . into old age.

Yet the rest of us would be expected to put up with the mediocrity, impoverishment, and despair that socialism inevitably brings, at least if he and his celebrity allies get their way.

Speaking of left-wing celebrities, they’re only engendering fear and loathing from the rest of hard-working decent America.

You know, those for example, who've built businesses, employing people and helping the communities in which they're based.

Inequality under the law is injustice. If I get the death penalty for a purse snatching, and you merely get a jail sentence for murder, then an injustice has occurred.

If you get arrested because solely you're either Black or white, it's an injustice

"Social justice" reveals its inherent weakness of its own argument, by those who qualify the phrase "social" with "justice."

There's a reason why life is so much better in the United States than in Venezuela, Cuba, or North Korea. In these places, economic equality has been upheld, i.e., everyone is equally poor, except for the imperious, autocratic communist/socialist masters of those countries.

In the United States, economic inequality has been upheld, for the most part.

The superiority of economic inequality over economic equality is breathtaking and overwhelming.

Seemingly, no one wants to admit it; but everyone wants to live in the United States.

Laws against economic inequality are like having laws against people being different in ability. To pass a law requiring everyone to have the same amount of money is like passing a law forcing us to pretend everyone is the same, when clearly we are not, and never will be.

Capitalism is what made America great, because it lifted the standard of living (and morale) for everyone.

Given the recent election of socialists in some of our nation's cities, will we abandon capitalism, truly doing so at our own peril?

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). He also authors two self-help columns week and resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read more Dr. Michael J.Hurd, Ph.D. Insider articles — Click Here Now.