Democrats a Cruel Party, Endangers U.S.

Democrats Have Become the Party of Cruelty, Sadism

As the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown approaches its seventh week, this outrage should convince voters that the Democrats have devolved into a delivery system for pain. Yet again, the so-called "Party of the Little Guy" relishes in making regular Americans writhe in agony, so Democrats can score political points and weaponize any partisan advantage that they can muster.

"Hope and Change" have devolved to cruelty and sadism.

Since Valentine's Day, American travelers have stood in hours-long lines snaking through airport terminals, out front doors, and into parking structures.

Wait times have stretched into three and even four hours.

Anxious babies have exhausted young parents before flights.

Older passengers have shifted carry-on bags between their weary shoulders as their backs and knees buckle.

Throats have parched at security checks as boredom approaches paralysis.

If not Hell, Democrats have turned U.S. airports into Purgatory with wings.

But, after enduring this agony, travelers have boarded planes and flown back to normal.

For TSA agents, things have been far tougher.

Most have worked valiantly without pay.

While President Donald J. Trump's executive order has begun to pay back wages, many remain delinquent on credit cards, car loans, rents, and mortgages.

TSA agents have had to take second jobs.

Others have relied on food banks.

Some have slept in their cars.

Roughly 500 simply have quit their jobs.

Who can blame them?

In the interim, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Senate Democrats repeatedly torpedoed Republican attempts to reopen DHS.

Democrats' goal: Make ICE leave illegal aliens alone.

This would be bad enough in peace time.

However, "Operation Epic Fury" is returning Iran to its Paleolithic roots.

The ayatollahs could dispatch deep-cover agents to exact revenge here, or lone rats could stage their own pro-Tehran mayhem.

Throughout all of this, Democrats have made TSA personnel fret about their finances rather than stay as focused as electron microscopes on suspicious luggage and scary passengers.

Amid fears of seaborn drones blasting U.S. ports and seaside communities, Democrats have blocked Coast Guard funds!

Rather than drive death far from America’s shores, Democrats have kept Coast Guardsmen distracted, broke, and hungry.

But making Americans ache is routine for Democrats.

Under Joe Biden, Democrats destroyed the U.S.-Mexico border.

In poured at least eight million illegal aliens or, as Democrats see them, their future governing majority. Taxpayers groaned as they underwrote "free" hotel rooms, food, healthcare, and schools for foreign invaders.

Some came to work, albeit unlawfully.

Others, like Mexican illegal alien Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, 52, had uglier interests.

American Megan Bos, 37, apparently visited his Chicago-area home in March 2025.

According to Mendoza-Gonzalez, Bos became unresponsive after a drug overdose.

So, he let her die in his basement and then stuffed her decapitated body into a garbage can, soaked it with bleach, and let her decompose for two months.

After Bos' corpse was discovered that April, Mendoza-Gonzales was arrested.

However, thanks to radical-Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker's pro-illegal-alien "sanctuary" policies, Lake County Judge Randie Bruno freed Mendoza-Gonzales to enjoy Chicago's charms.

Finally, Trump 47'fs ICE nabbed Mendoza-Gonzales last July 10.

During COVID-19, Democrats gleefully locked down their constituents, banned church services, barricaded California's beaches, blocked Michiganders from their rural cabins, and forced COVID-19-positive residents into New York's nursing homes, killing 12,473 previously uninfected seniors.

Democrats notoriously closed schools for far too long, never mind that the virus barely affected children.

Isolated from their playmates, some kids grew depressed and committed suicide.

This cohort is damaged for life.

But, hey, Randi Weingarten wanted unionized teachers to stay home.

So, what if weepy kids whacked themselves?

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., violated his own anti-restaurant decree to feast at the über-posh French Laundry.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., secretly visited a shuttered beauty salon.

Today's sick, evil Democratic Party deliberately steers citizens into, not out of, harm's way.

It has become a clear and present danger to the United States of America.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — Read More Here.