The Cancel Culture Is No Match for Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is one of the most successful present-day actors in Hollywood.

He first hit it big on the small screen, where he landed the comedic role of Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”

He then moved on to movies, where he put several more notches in his fame belt for his dramatic roles in “Moneyball,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and the reboot of “The Magnificent Seven.”

Perhaps even more important to his professional standing, and to the earnings that go along with it, is the fact that he has become an integral part of some profitable tent-pole franchises; namely, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, the “Jurassic World” series, and the “Avengers” movies.

Put this all together with movies that are geared toward the youth market, such as “The Lego Movie” and “Onward,” and you have a bonafide superstar on your hands.

Obviously, Pratt works in the extremely “woke” entertainment business. Yet somehow he has been able to freely speak his mind, despite the entertainment industry’s mega-muzzle.

In the lead-up to his most recent film, “The Tomorrow War,” which is currently streaming on Amazon, Pratt posted a social media message that encouraged his followers, as well as the nation, to remember that their rights were purchased by a priceless sacrifice, courtesy of the members of the U.S. military.

“America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better,” Pratt wrote. “From the Union Army defeating slave-owning Confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11.”

He explained that those who run toward the danger “have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen.”

Pratt goes on to warn that the quality of decency is a fragile thing and can be lost if we fail to teach young people what freedom means, and if we fail to help them “learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil.”

He turned his attention toward those who seem to be reflexively putting down our nation.

“… if you use the comments section on posts like this to b---- and moan about America, please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned,” he said.

He went on to remind those who are seeking to express such views to “never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always.”

What followed on the social media was disgusting. Activists of the untoward kind castigated Pratt for defending time-honored American values, acknowledging the existence of good and evil, and invoking the Creator’s name.

It’s not the first time Pratt has set off the woke’s alarm clock. In October of 2020, his absence from a Joe Biden campaign fundraiser resulted in a social media snit-storm.

The political fundraiser had offered “Avengers” fans the ability to virtually meet with a group of the series’ stars, if they contributed to the Biden presidential campaign.

Not being present at the event resulted in Pratt becoming the target of an attempted cancellation by some cyber saboteurs, who posted that his absence was an indication that he was a secret Trump supporter; this despite the fact that the actor had never spoken publicly about whom he was supporting in the 2020 election.

The push-back on the web was kick-started by a television writer, who posted a meme on Twitter that consisted of four pictures of famous actors named “Chris”: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt. The meme’s caption read, “One has to go.”

Jumping on the post, social media mobsters used it to slander Pratt, with particular animus leveled against his choice of faith and place of worship.

Pratt has not been secretive at all about his devotion to Christianity. His Instagram bio begins with a Bible quote from Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

He also posted on his Twitter account the words, “I love my family, friends, jokes, Jesus, movies, stories, outdoors, golf.”

He attends a biblically based church in Los Angeles and tells the story of how, when he was a just a teen in Maui, Hawaii, he was introduced to Jesus Christ by a stranger.

He shared some of the details of his introduction to his Savior with Esquire magazine.

The stranger ended up telling him, “I stopped because Jesus told me to stop and talk to you. He said to tell you you’re destined for great things.”

Pratt then made a life-altering decision, announcing to his friends, “Hey, I'm gonna go with this guy.”

He described the moment that forever changed his direction in the following way: “I gave my soul to Jesus within, like, two days. I was stuffing envelopes for his organization, Jews for Jesus.”

In 2017, when he accepted his award for Choice Sci-Fi Actor at the Teen Choice Awards, he spoke passionately about his gratitude to God for the spiritual gift he was given.

“I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Pratt said.

