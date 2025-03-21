Judges Usurping Presidential Authority Should Face Impeachment

In a recent blatantly illegal ruling, an Obama-appointed federal judge interfered with the legitimate powers of the president.

In his ruling, District Court Judge James Boasberg ordered the Trump administration not to deport a group of Venezuelan nationals who pose a danger to our country.

In an apparent attempt to thwart President Donald Trump’s agenda, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit seeking judicial intervention in halting the removal of terrorist gang members from the United States.

Within a few hours of the filing, Judge Boasberg issued a ruling complying with the left’s request. He granted a motion for injunction which sought to prevent the administration’s implementation of the president’s proclamation for a 14-day time period.

In a further overreach, the judge ordered an aircraft that was en route to deport the illegal immigrants to return back to the U.S.

"Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States however that is accomplished," Judge Boasberg wrote.

U.S. Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi declared that the judge’s order "disregards well-established authority regarding President Trump’s power, and it puts the public and law enforcement at risk."

In an emergency filing, the Trump administration appealed the order with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals so that Judge Boasberg’s order would be placed on hold.

The appeal noted that if the order were allowed to stand "district courts would have license to enjoin virtually any urgent national-security action just upon receipt of a complaint."

Interestingly, the president hadn’t yet signed a proclamation on the matter at the time the lawsuit was filed by the ACLU and other left-wing groups.

The Trump administration was correct to point out the fact that halting a presidential act before it has been announced would neutralize the executive branch.

The Venezuelan nationals in question happen to be members of Tren de Aragua (TdA), an international gang that has officially been declared by the Trump administration to be a terrorist organization.

The gang became part of a national news story following last year’s armed takeover by TdA of apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado.

It continues to victimize numerous other cities across the country.

TdA is linked to a narco-terrorism enterprise based in Venezuela and sponsored by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Members continually exhibit unspeakably brutal behavior and are additionally involved in the facilitation of human trafficking, drug peddling, kidnapping, extortion, and other heinous activities.

To protect the public from the Venezuelan gang, President Trump did what other presidents before him have done: he invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Within his capacity as the nation's chief executive, Trump possesses the explicit power, designated in Article II of the Constitution, to identify threats to the country and act accordingly to protect the American people.

In the proclamation, President Trump asserted that the regime of Venezuelan President Maduro "is a hybrid criminal state that is perpetrating an invasion of and predatory incursion into the United States, and which poses a substantial danger to the United States."

Judge Boasberg has ordered members of the TdA gang to be brought back into our country.

Of great significance, this is the same judge who was in charge of the FISA Court, when that court was used to illegally spy on President Trump.

Judge Boasberg’s March 15 order was issued after Venezuelan gang members were already in transport via plane to the country of El Salvador.

"Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country," El Salvador President Nayib Bukele posted on X.

He added, "They were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, for a period of one year (renewable)."

In response to Judge Boasberg’s order, President Bukele posted the following, "Oopsie . . . Too late."

Congress is the branch that has within its power the ability to impeach federal judges who abuse their authority. It has done so in the past.

To this end, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, indicated in a post on X that he will be filing the necessary paperwork to impeach Judge Boasberg.

Elon Musk reposted the tweet and wrote that the impeachment is "necessary."

In this writer's legal opinion, if ever there were a case in which a judge was deserving of impeachment, this is it.

Unfortunately, activist judges have increasingly been intruding upon executive authority.

Judge Boasberg’s ruling is one of the most egregious examples of the violation of the fundamental constitutional principle of separation of powers --- that crucial system of checks and balances between the three branches of the federal government.

Judge Boasberg, you’ve earned it.

And for the good of the country, hopefully you will soon own it.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.