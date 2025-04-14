Beef Up Your Walking Program

Walking is one of the best exercises for your health. Experts at Harvard Health say that walking has been scientifically shown to reduce certain forms of cancer, fight obesity, and ease joint pain. Walking also lowers heart disease risk, boosts immune function, and your mood, according to MSN.

A daily walk can build bone and muscle strength as well as improve joint health, experts tell HuffPost Life. But to reap the benefits, you should walk for at least 30 minutes five days a week, aiming for between 5,000 and 10,000 steps each time. Here are some ways you can add even more challenge to your walking workout.

• Pick up the pace. Research shows that walking at a brisk pace that gets your heart pumping burns more calories than a leisurely stroll, according to CNN. One way to do this is to find music that has 100 beats per minute and follow that pace. You can do a Google search or check Spotify to find a playlist.

• Incorporate intervals. Alternating between high-intensity bursts and slower-paced walking can make your workout more effective. Try walking at a brisk pace for two minutes, then slow down for one minute, and repeat. This method, known as interval training, can help improve cardiovascular fitness and burn more calories. Dana Santas, a certified strength and conditioning specialist, says that research shows that changing your pace to vary the intensity of your heart rate will boost your metabolism by 6% to 20% rather than staying at one pace.

• Use weights. Adding resistance to your walk by carrying small hand weights or wearing a weighted vest can enhance your workout. You can also stop at designated places and do pushups, squats or planks during your walk. This not only increases calorie burn but also helps to build muscle strength.

• Find inclines. Walking uphill or using stairs requires more effort and engages different muscle groups, making your walk more challenging and effective. If you don’t have access to hills or stairs, you can use a treadmill with an incline setting. According to Medical News Today, if you really want to burn fat and calories as well as increase cardiovascular fitness, walk uphill regularly. If you are using a treadmill, increase the incline gradually. Walking up and down stairs is an excellent way to get fit, so skip the elevator.

• Engage your core. Focus on your posture while walking to activate your core muscles. Stand tall, keep your shoulders back, and tighten your abdominal muscles. This not only helps improve your balance but also strengthens your core.

• Mix it up. To keep your walks interesting, try varying your routes or incorporating different terrains, such as parks, trails, or sandy beaches. Walking on a path with hills is another way to boost your daily walk. Walking downhill improves muscle strength in the lower extremities and reduces the stress on the cardiovascular system notes Tyler Moldoff, a physical therapist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Variety can prevent boredom and work different muscle groups.