How Long Should It Take to Walk a Mile?

two men and two women walking in park for fitness
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 March 2024 11:05 AM EDT

We all know how important exercise is to our health. And walking is one of the most accessible and best workouts around. Experts at Harvard Health say that walking has been scientifically shown to reduce certain forms of cancer, fight obesity, and ease joint pain. Walking also boosts immune function, and your mood, according to MSN.

Michele Stanten, founder of MyWalkingCoach.com, says that to begin a walking routine, aim for three 10-minute walks a day which gives you 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise daily in accordance with the current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. You can also count steps, she adds, trying to add another 500 or even 1,000 steps a day to reach the recommended 4,000 steps daily to reduce mortality risk.

Another way to measure walking intensity is to gauge how long it takes for you to walk a mile. “In general, most people will cover a mile somewhere between 15 and 20 minutes,” says Stanten, “Fifteen is on the faster side, but for people who are working out, that 15-minute-per-mile pace is very reasonable.” If you find you are closer to the 20-minute mile, try breaking up your walks during the day.

To boost your walking pace and challenge your cardiovascular fitness, Stanten suggests bending your arms to increase speed. Take shorter, quicker steps.

“When people try to walk faster, they automatically start to use those big, long steps, and that actually slows you down,” she says. “It also puts more stress on your joints.” Watch your posture and try to spot a target in front of you so you mentally try to reach that target and walk more quickly as a result.

Mix it up, says Stanten, by walking at your most intense pace, moderate pace, and then recovery pace. Then track your time on a set route before and after these intervals and see how your pace improves. According to Medical News Today, if you really want to burn fat and calories as well as increase cardiovascular fitness, walk uphill regularly. If you are using a treadmill, increase the incline gradually. Walking up and down stairs is an excellent way to get fit, so skip the elevator.

