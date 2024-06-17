Sedentary People Who Drink Coffee Live Longer

A new study found that coffee drinkers who sat for more than six hours a day had a 24% lower risk of death from all causes than those who sat for a similar amount of time and didn’t drink coffee.

The study published in the journal BMC Public Health found that non-coffee drinkers who were sedentary for more than six hours a day were 58% more likely to die from all causes compared to coffee drinkers who sat for less than six hours daily, highlighting both the risk of sitting too long and the benefits of drinking coffee.

Huimin Zhou, the lead author of the study who is a researcher at the Medical College of Soochow University’s School of Public Health in China, used data from 10,639 subjects that was collected between 2007 and 2018 in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). The study found that sitting more than eight hours daily was associated with a 46% higher risk of all-cause mortality and a whopping 79% increased risk of cardiovascular disease mortality compared to those who sat for less than four hours a day.

In addition, those who drink the most coffee, defined as more than two cups daily, had a 33% lower risk of all-cause mortality and a 54% reduced risk of cardiovascular disease than those who didn’t drink coffee, according to The Washington Post.

Science has already noted other health benefits of coffee including stroke reduction and a reduced risk of diabetes and cancer.

In their conclusion, the authors wrote that sedentary behavior was an independent risk for all-cause and cardiovascular disease mortality, but that this risk was mitigated by coffee consumption, especially in large amounts.

“Given that coffee is a complex compound, further research is needed to explore this miracle compound,” they wrote.