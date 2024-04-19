The Science-Backed Health Benefits of Drinking Coffee

Most coffee drinkers know that a cup of Joe in the morning makes us more alert and focused. But there’s more science behind the benefits of drinking moderate amounts of caffeine. Studies have proven that caffeine increases energy availability and expenditure, decreases fatigue, enhances physical, motor, and cognitive performance, and increases the ability to solve problems.

And these are just some of the health benefits, says Inc. There are several, more serious reasons we should embrace our love of, and perhaps addiction to, coffee.

• Stroke reduction. A study published in the journal Circulation found that women who drank moderate amounts of coffee — from two to four cups daily ─ reduced their risk of stroke by about 20% compared to women who didn’t drink coffee at all.

• Lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and Parkinson’s disease. According to The Washington Post, scientists at the University of Catania conducted a meta-analysis of the scientific studies on coffee and concluded that coffee drinkers have a 5% lower risk for cardiovascular disease, and around 30% reduced risk for Type 2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.

• Prevents cancer. The Italian researchers also found “probable” evidence that coffee-drinking is associated with a decreased risk of common cancers including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and prostate cancers, with a 2 to 20% reduction in risk depending on the cancer type.

• Helps weight loss. Research has shown that consuming coffee can reduce fat storage and help you lose weight. A review of 12 studies found that men who increased their coffee intake experience a reduction in body fat. Similarly, women who consumed more coffee had lower levels of body fat, according to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, says Inc.

With all these benefits, it’s important to note that one group, pregnant women, should exercise caution with coffee consumption. Some studies have shown an increased risk of miscarriage with coffee intake, probably due to the fact fetuses lack the enzyme needed to metabolize caffeine.