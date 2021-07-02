Stay Safe this 4th of July Weekend

With the July 4th weekend upon us, it is time to check your outdoor spaces for potential health hazards. A startling study revealed that outdoor summer fun can lead to serious injuries in children. For example, 73% of all summer-related product injuries happen to children ages 2-19 and 63% of these are kids 2-11 years old.

According to a SafeHome.org study, swimming pools, trampolines, and swing sets lead the outdoor dangers. Data gathered from the National Electronic Surveillance system (NEISS) found that backyard injuries caused more than 15,000 emergency visits last year.

The study found that trampolines are the most dangerous backyard hazard, resulting in nearly 4,000 trips to the ER annually. Monkey bars and porches or balconies are the next most hazardous, according to SafeHome.org. Another study revealed that a whopping 100,000 trampoline injuries are treated in the U.S. each year, and about 85% of those are injuries in children. Most of the sustained injuries involve broken bones, although head and abdominal trauma are also frequent occurrences. Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons have warned parents NOT to get a trampoline for home use.

Swimming pools are also risky, say the experts at SafeHome.org. The potential for drowning or serious injury is high if safety measures are not in place. The most common pool-related injuries are lacerations, internal organ damage, fractures, concussions, and strains or sprains. The study found that built-in pools present more health hazards than above-ground structures. Most drownings in children ages 1-4 happen in swimming pools, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency’s data shows that more children in this age group die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects.

SafeHome.org has a checklist to help ensure summer safety: