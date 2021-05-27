12 Safety Tips for Memorial Day Grilling

This year on Memorial Day weekend there will be a whole lot more to celebrate. With most mask mandates lifted and nearly half the U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, families are excited to get together. However, experts warn that if you are one of the 13% of Americans who plan to barbecue this weekend, be aware of safety measures to ensure a hazard-free event.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that fire departments nationwide average 8,900 home fires annually that involve grills. And nearly 20,000 people land in emergency rooms each year due to injuries involving grilling, including more than 2,000 children under the age of five.

Add you can add food poisoning as another potential danger to your Memorial Day barbecue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that each year 48 million people suffer from a foodborne illness, of which barbecues and picnics play a significant part.

Safety tips from experts: