Keep Your Pets Safe in the Heat

The heat is on, and as a pet parent you want to ensure that your four-legged companion is safe from the elements. According to AAA Living, summertime activities such as taking your pet to the beach, or for a hike, even a stroll through the neighborhood should be carefully planned to avoid health hazards as temperatures soar.

• Bring plenty of water. As you head out to have fun in the sun, make sure you have plenty of fresh water on hand. Bring a collapsible water dish with you or use a special dispenser that attaches to your bottle. Remember to walk early in the morning or in the evening when the sun is not as oppressive and avoid walking pets on hot pavement that can scorch their paws.

• Avoid feeding your pet certain human foods. The ASPCA has a list of foods that are toxic to pets, including alcohol, avocados, chocolate, coffee, grapes and raisins, and milk and dairy. If you suspect that your pet has ingested any food on the list, contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

• Have a vet checkup before traveling. Schedule a routine vet checkup to ensure your pet is healthy enough for a road trip and has all vaccinations up to date. Make sure your pet has heartworm as well as flea and tick medications, especially if you are planning a camping or hiking trip. Be sure to bring along a copy of vaccination and medical records, pet ID and an extra collar, says AAA Living.

• Avoid exposing pets to fireworks or sparklers. Loud noises can be terrifying for pets and there is also the chance of injury. During summer celebrations, bring your pet indoors so they can be safe and won’t run away.

• Supervise your pet around water. Even if Fido is a super swimmer, stay vigilant around water, including pools, oceans, lakes, and rivers. Try to prevent dogs from swallowing sea water if you are at the beach and make sure your pets have a shady spot where they get out of the sun and off the sand. Here’s more about the dangers of drinking unfamiliar water.

• Never leave your pet alone in a parked vehicle. Even with the windows cracked, the temperatures inside the car can quickly rise to dangerous, life-threatening levels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Cars parked in direct sunlight can reach internal temperatures up to 131 degrees to 172 degrees Fahrenheit when it is 80 degrees to 100 degrees Fahrenheit outside.”

• Stay out of the doghouse. Doghouses do not allow air flow, which makes them a dangerous place to be during extremely hot weather. If your dog stays outside, provide a shady area and lots of water, preferably with ice in it.

• Recognize the signs of heatstroke. Arleigh Reynolds, a doctor of veterinary medicine, suggests paying attention to your dog’s body language and behavior for any signs of illness. If a dog suddenly balks at walking or his ears and tail start to droop, these could be warning signals. According to Purina, symptoms of heat stroke in dogs include excessive panting or salivation, obvious discomfort, vomiting and diarrhea, disorientation, and seizures. Get your dog into a shady area and call your vet. Reynolds recommends always having a digital thermometer with you. “If your dog’s body temperature goes above one hundred and four degrees, it’s time to get out of the sun and decrease the level of activity,” he says. Squirt your dog’s chest and arm pits with cool water and rub it in. Rinse his mouth with water which helps his internal cooling system work more efficiently.

• Apply sunscreen on your dog’s nose and other vulnerable parts. Here are some tips on which sunscreens are recommended for pets and how to apply them properly.

• Keep your cats, cool too, during the hot weather, says The Healthy Pet Club. The tips outlined above are all applicable to felines. But experts suggest ensuring that there are no mats and tangles in kitty’s fur, as matted hair traps heat. Consider clipping a long-haired cat. Another strategy to keep cats comfy is to stroke them with a cool towel.