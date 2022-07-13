Pets Need Sunscreen, Too

We’re in a heat wave, and your poor pooch is suffering from the extreme temperatures too. Veterinarians caution that pets can suffer painful sunburns and heat stroke just like humans and advise all owners to apply sunscreen to exposed areas as well as keep their dogs in the shade during the sun’s peak hours.

Make sure you put sunscreen around their lips, on the nose, tips of the ears, groin and belly, says the Daily Mail. If dogs are white or have light-colored fur, they are particularly susceptible to sunburn. Some of the more vulnerable breeds are English bull terriers, dalmatians and boxers, notes Nina Downing, a veterinarian from the U.K.

“It’s actually very important to put sunscreen on dogs,” says Richard Goldstein, doctor of veterinary medicine and chief medical officer and staff director of the Animal Medical Center in New York City. “A dog’s skin can be damaged by the sun just like our own, so they require the same protection against the development of sunburn and skin cancer.”

Dogs are also at risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma, malignant melanomas, hemangiomas, and other forms of skin cancer, according to PetMD. Millie Rosales, a doctor of veterinary medicine at Miami Veterinary Dermatology urges that if dogs must be outdoors during the peak sun hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. sunscreen should be applied to sun-sensitive area of the skin. If the dog goes swimming, the sunscreen should be immediately reapplied.

Rosales says that the safest and most effective sunscreen to put on dogs is one specifically made for canines. These sunscreens are designed with dogs in mind and don’t pose any health risks. According to the Good Housekeeping Institute, here are the six best sunscreens for dogs.

If dog sunscreen isn’t available, Goldstein says that pet owners should apply a broad-spectrum product made for babies and children with an SPF of 15 or higher.

“When choosing baby sunscreen, pet owners should choose a fragrance-free product that doesn’t contain zinc oxide,” warns Rosales. “Ingestion of zinc oxide can lead to hemolytic anemia.”

According to PetMD, titanium oxide is a safe ingredient in sunscreen for dogs, but always check with your vet. Never apply tanning lotions or oil to your pet. Rosales says that pet owners should apply a small portion of sunscreen to their dog’s skin to ensure that there is no adverse reaction to the product before applying to the rest of the body.

“When applying sunscreen to the face region, it is important to be careful it doesn’t get into the eyes,” she says. You can also put bodysuits, hats, and shirts with ultraviolet protection on your dog. There are special goggles for canines that protect their eyes from the harsh rays of the sun.

In addition to sunburn, dogs can also suffer from heatstroke in the summer, so make sure he or she has access to water and shade to be safe.