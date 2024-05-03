Study: Abortion Linked to Heart Disease in Women

An alarming new study discloses evidence suggesting pregnancy loss — induced, including by abortion, or natural — is linked with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The study published by the International Journal of Cardiology, Cardiovascular Risk and Prevention looked at the medicaid claims of 1 million low-income women examined to identify their history of pregnancy losses, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia prior to a first live birth.

Results showed pregnancy loss "is an independent risk factor for CVD risk following a first live birth, both for women with and without a prior history of CVD," the study noted.

The researcher also determined "adverse pregnancy outcomes, including miscarriage and stillbirth, have been identified by the American Heart Association as risk factors for CVD," and that "the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has joined them in recommending screening women for their complete history of adverse pregnancy outcomes."

But the researchers urged: "While induced abortions are not specifically mentioned in either clinical recommendations, this and previous analyses underscore that it should be."

Brad Mattes, the president of the Life Issues Institute, lamented abortion advocates "tell women the deaths of their babies will benefit them mentally, financially, and physically.

"However, the evidence is mounting that abortion is a clear detriment to their health and wellbeing."

The alarming study findings were released for participants categorized into five groups:

A: women with no pregnancy loss or CVD history prior to first live birth;

B: women with pregnancy loss and no CVD prior to first live birth;

C: women with a first CVD diagnosis after a first pregnancy ending in a loss and before their first live birth;

D: women with CVD prior to first live birth and no history of pregnancy loss; and

E: women with both CVD and pregnancy loss prior to their first live birth.

The risk of CVD in the six-month period following a first live birth was 15% more common for the B group, but a stunning 214% for the C group, 79% for the D group and 129% for the E group compared with group A, the study showed.

"Will feminists follow the science behind abortion’s impact on women’s health?" Mattes wrote. "Or will it be more important to advocate an extreme political agenda of abortion on demand throughout pregnancy?

"One day Americans will see if they stood on the right side of history."