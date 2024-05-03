WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: abortion | heart disease | study

Study: Abortion Linked to Heart Disease in Women

By    |   Friday, 03 May 2024 02:00 PM EDT

An alarming new study discloses evidence suggesting pregnancy loss — induced, including by abortion, or natural — is linked with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The study published by the International Journal of Cardiology, Cardiovascular Risk and Prevention looked at the medicaid claims of 1 million low-income women examined to identify their history of pregnancy losses, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia prior to a first live birth.

Results showed pregnancy loss "is an independent risk factor for CVD risk following a first live birth, both for women with and without a prior history of CVD," the study noted.

The researcher also determined "adverse pregnancy outcomes, including miscarriage and stillbirth, have been identified by the American Heart Association as risk factors for CVD," and that "the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has joined them in recommending screening women for their complete history of adverse pregnancy outcomes."

But the researchers urged: "While induced abortions are not specifically mentioned in either clinical recommendations, this and previous analyses underscore that it should be."

Brad Mattes, the president of the Life Issues Institute, lamented abortion advocates "tell women the deaths of their babies will benefit them mentally, financially, and physically.

"However, the evidence is mounting that abortion is a clear detriment to their health and wellbeing."

The alarming study findings were released for participants categorized into five groups:

A: women with no pregnancy loss or CVD history prior to first live birth;

B: women with pregnancy loss and no CVD prior to first live birth;

C: women with a first CVD diagnosis after a first pregnancy ending in a loss and before their first live birth;

D: women with CVD prior to first live birth and no history of pregnancy loss; and

E: women with both CVD and pregnancy loss prior to their first live birth.

The risk of CVD in the six-month period following a first live birth was 15% more common for the B group, but a stunning 214% for the C group, 79% for the D group and 129% for the E group compared with group A, the study showed.

"Will feminists follow the science behind abortion’s impact on women’s health?" Mattes wrote. "Or will it be more important to advocate an extreme political agenda of abortion on demand throughout pregnancy?

"One day Americans will see if they stood on the right side of history."

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
An alarming new study discloses evidence suggesting pregnancy loss - induced, including by abortion, or natural - is linked with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.
abortion, heart disease, study
394
2024-00-03
Friday, 03 May 2024 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved