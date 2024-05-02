WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Campaign: Bill to Outlaw Abortion Pills Trump's Fault

By    |   Thursday, 02 May 2024 04:39 PM EDT

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign reportedly pounced on former President Donald Trump for a proposed Louisiana bill that would criminalize possession of the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol.

According to The Hill, which cited a Biden campaign statement, Louisiana native Kaitlyn Joshua angrily called out Trump after she was turned away from two emergency rooms and denied reproductive healthcare while going through a miscarriage.

“This is Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda in action: criminalizing women’s reproductive healthcare,” Joshua charged. “This should ring alarm bells for every woman across the country — MAGA Republicans want to ban and criminalize abortion medication everywhere.”

WWNO reported Louisiana’s proposal would add mifepristone and misoprostol to a list of controlled dangerous substances; possession could lead to 10 years in prison.

The state’s abortion ban doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest; the only exceptions are for certain fetal conditions, or if the pregnant mother’s life is in danger. 

The near total ban includes 15 years in prison and up for $200,000 in fines if a doctor violates the law. 

“I could have lost my life because of the extreme Louisiana abortion ban unleashed by Donald Trump and his overturning of Roe v. Wade,” Joshua said in the statement, The Hill reported. “What is happening in Louisiana was enabled by Donald Trump — and will threaten the lives of more women like me. He did this and we must stop him.”

The Biden campaign has launched a seven-figure ad campaign focused on Trump’s comments to Time magazine, asserting states should decide whether to monitor women’s pregnancies or prosecute those who illegally get abortions.

Fran Beyer

