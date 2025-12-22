WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Gary Small, M.D.
2 Weeks To a Younger Brain
Misplacing your keys, forgetting someone's name at a party, or coming home from the market without the most important item — these are just some of the many common memory slips we all experience from time to time.


The Memory Bible
The international bestseller that provides pioneering brain-enhancement strategies, memory exercises, a healthy brain diet, and stress reduction tps for enhancing cognitive function and halting memory loss.

Gary Small, M.D., is the Director of Behavioral Health Breakthrough Therapies at Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest, most comprehensive and integrated healthcare network. Dr. Small has often appeared on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and CNN and is co-author (with his wife Gigi Vorgan) of 10 popular books, including New York Times bestseller, “The Memory Bible,” “The Small Guide to Anxiety,” and “The Small Guide to Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Play 'Concentration' to Improve Working Memory

Dr. Small By Tuesday, 23 December 2025 02:34 PM EST

Try this game I described in my book, 2 Weeks to a Younger Brain.

Deal four cards face up and focus your attention on remembering one card in particular. Turn the cards over and distract yourself for 20 seconds; then turn over the card you wanted to remember to ensure it’s in the correct position. Build your concentration abilities gradually by trying to remember the position of two cards, then three, and so on until you master the basic four-card memory task.

Next, increase it to six cards, then eight. Once you’ve strengthened your attention and working memory skills with this first game, try the classic game of “Concentration.”

Remove four matching pairs (e.g., two aces, two sevens, etc.) from the deck. Shuffle the eight cards and lay them out face down in two rows. Turn over two cards and see if you were lucky enough to get a match. If you did, take those cards out of play. If not, try to remember the placement of those cards and turn them face down again. Turn over a different card and see if it matches one of your previous cards. If it does, remove the matched cards from play — if you can remember the location of the first card. If not, turn over another new card and hope you get lucky. Again, if you’ve gotten a pair, take it out of play and repeat.

After completing the game with eight cards, move on to 10, 12, or more cards, as you gradually build your memory skills. Before you know it, your working memory and problem-solving abilities will sharpen.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


