Kegels Help With Leaky Bladder

I’m a 45-year-old mom of two middle-schoolers. I’ve always been very active, but lately I’ve been leaking urine when I exercise. I don’t have the urge to use the bathroom — it just leaks out. What can I do to stop this embarrassing problem?

Start doing Kegel exercises. To get the full benefit from them, tighten your vaginal muscles and count to 10.

It may be difficult initially, but once you have some practice, you can do them anytime because you don’t have to be in a private place.

You can do them anywhere, and the more frequently you do them, the more likely they are to work. You can also train your bladder.

Make sure you urinate every three hours, regardless of whether you have the urge.

Finally, do not do any exercises that will worsen the condition, such as jumping jacks, trampoline, or too many squats.