Bladder Troubles Lead to Sleepless Nights

There are many articles written on how to overcome insomnia. But I have never seen anything address the problem that I have: I have no trouble sleeping, except that it is interrupted every two to two and one-half hours by my bladder wanting to be emptied. If I try to hold off, it only makes me more awake. Detrol is not the answer because I have dry mouth and eyes, which I take Biotene products for. A friend suggested acupuncture. Another suggested a product that men use when having prostate problems! I am 75. Is this how an aging bladder works? Your thoughts are greatly appreciated.

Try taking a low dose of bioidentical estradiol and progesterone, which will help you sleep. Magnesium helps relax you and helps you sleep. It’s best to stop drinking fluids five hours before bedtime to diminish bathroom visits.

Have your doctor make sure your thyroid is functioning well. Low thyroid is another cause for sleep disturbance. You can also try to take low doses of medications like Xanax or Valium in the middle of the night when you wake up if you can afford to sleep uninterrupted for at least four hours after you take the meds.

Also, make sure you eat organic foods, lots of protein and fiber, and avoid sugars.

Finally, exercise. The more you move, the more good hormones you make and the better you will sleep.