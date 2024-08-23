WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: hot flashes | menopause | oxytocin | dr. schwartz
OPINION

Living With Kids May Ease Hot Flashes

Doris Wild Helmering, LCSW., BCD By Friday, 23 August 2024 02:02 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Women who live with young children may be less likely to suffer hot flashes after going through surgical menopause, one study suggests. The finding, published in the journal Menopause, followed a small group of women who had their ovaries removed because they were at high genetic risk of ovarian cancer.

Most of the women had already gone through menopause, but 48 had not, which meant the surgery caused an abrupt menopause. In that group of women, those with a young child at home tended to have less severe hot flashes and night sweats.

“This is a very interesting study that raises some important questions,” said Dr. Jill Rabin, an obstetrician/gynecologist who was not involved in the research.

One of those questions is whether the hormone oxytocin offers some protection from hot flashes, according to Rabin, co-chief of ambulatory care at North Shore-LIJ Health System in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Oxytocin is commonly known as the “bonding hormone,” because it’s released during certain types of human connection — including when mothers breastfeed or care for young children.

Study co-author Virginia Vitzthum, a professor of anthropology at Indiana University, in Bloomington, explained that oxytocin also helps regulate the body’s core temperature, which could be one reason why the women in the study who lived with children tended to have fewer hot flashes.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
Women who live with young children may be less likely to suffer hot flashes after going through surgical menopause, one study suggests.
hot flashes, menopause, oxytocin, dr. schwartz
219
2024-02-23
Friday, 23 August 2024 02:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved