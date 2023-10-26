×
OPINION

Rediscover Youth With Hormone Therapy

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Thursday, 26 October 2023 04:07 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Hormones are the stuff of life. When we are young and they are in balance, we look great, are fertile, have no wrinkles, sleep well, and have a strong libido. We quickly recover after numerous nights of partying and without dark circles under our eyes.

As we age and our hormone levels decline, we start to lose our sex drive, gain weight, and sleep poorly.

But the good news is that you don’t have to suffer with low hormones or hormone imbalance. Taking the correct balance of estradiol, progesterone, testosterone, adrenal support, and thyroid hormones, along with the proper diet, exercise regimen, sleep, and positive relationships will keep you healthy and youthful.

But the key is to find the right doctor with the right experience in the area of bioidentical hormones. You want a well-trained conventional doctor who also has experience with bioidentical hormones.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


