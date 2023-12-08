Avoiding Germs at the Doctor's Office

I know I’m a bit of a germaphobe, and the one thing that bothers me more than anything else is sitting in a doctor’s waiting room. I know that there must be germs on every surface. Is there anything I can do to protect myself? Am I being ridiculous? I can’t help but think all those sick people are spreading germs like wildfire.

I couldn’t agree with you more. There are few places with more germs than hospitals, planes, and waiting rooms in ER and doctors’ offices. I don’t particularly like the disinfectants and germicidal gels we are using so glibly these days.

Here are the best things you can do to avoid getting sick: Wash your hands with soap and water as many times as possible, don’t touch your face with your hands, and get alcohol wipes and wipe down the most used areas, including your cellphone, the armrests of chairs, the bathroom sink, and the toilet pull.

Also, do not read the magazines in the office: People often turn the pages using not very hygienic means.

You can also call the office before your appointment to ask how late the doctor is running so you can get there with little time to wait.