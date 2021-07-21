×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: fatigue | protein | carbs | insulin

Foods That Stop Fatigue

By Wednesday, 21 July 2021 03:54 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Energy-boosting foods are proteins such as meat, fish, fowl, tofu, beans, nuts, dark, leafy vegetables, and berries. Fatigue-causing foods are processed foods, juices, coffee, alcohol, flour-containing foods (pasta, bread, desserts), potatoes, rice, sugar substitutes, soda, and anything high in sugar.

Read the labels, and if there is anything on the label you cannot pronounce or if it has corn syrup or other sugars, it’ll make you tired. It also will be toxic to your liver and kidneys and make you produce less energy.

Proteins help our bodies feed our mitochondria, hence improving our energy production.

Sugars, carbs, and any foods that cause a rapid insulin rise (because sugar is rapidly released in the bloodstream) damage our metabolism and strain our body’s ability to stay young and make energy.

All of these foods cause us to crave more sugar, and the more sugar we crave, the more insulin we make and the less energy we can produce. That’s because our bodies get clogged up trying to detoxify the toxins in our foods and are not getting the nutrients necessary to make energy.

It’s like a dirty engine trying to be efficient. The oil in our mitochondria is dark brown and full of dirt, so we cannot make energy and instead create inflammation and irritation. Toxins accumulate, killing off our mitochondria and aging us rapidly

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
Read the labels, and if there is anything on the label you cannot pronounce or if it has corn syrup or other sugars, it’ll make you tired.
fatigue, protein, carbs, insulin
223
2021-54-21
Wednesday, 21 July 2021 03:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved