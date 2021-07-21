Foods That Stop Fatigue

Energy-boosting foods are proteins such as meat, fish, fowl, tofu, beans, nuts, dark, leafy vegetables, and berries. Fatigue-causing foods are processed foods, juices, coffee, alcohol, flour-containing foods (pasta, bread, desserts), potatoes, rice, sugar substitutes, soda, and anything high in sugar.

Read the labels, and if there is anything on the label you cannot pronounce or if it has corn syrup or other sugars, it’ll make you tired. It also will be toxic to your liver and kidneys and make you produce less energy.

Proteins help our bodies feed our mitochondria, hence improving our energy production.

Sugars, carbs, and any foods that cause a rapid insulin rise (because sugar is rapidly released in the bloodstream) damage our metabolism and strain our body’s ability to stay young and make energy.

All of these foods cause us to crave more sugar, and the more sugar we crave, the more insulin we make and the less energy we can produce. That’s because our bodies get clogged up trying to detoxify the toxins in our foods and are not getting the nutrients necessary to make energy.

It’s like a dirty engine trying to be efficient. The oil in our mitochondria is dark brown and full of dirt, so we cannot make energy and instead create inflammation and irritation. Toxins accumulate, killing off our mitochondria and aging us rapidly