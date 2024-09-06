Are Dental Antibiotics Advisable?

I'm getting a lot of dental work done after some years of neglect. Each time I undergo a gum procedure, I am asked to take an antibiotic. Is this necessary or can I skip it?

It depends why you are getting the antibiotic. If you have a leaky heart valve or are at risk of bacterial endocarditis, you definitely need the antibiotics. If your gums are bad and you bleed a lot when you are having the dental procedures, it may be wise to take the antibiotics as well.

Ask your dentist why antibiotics are being prescribed every time, and you may be able to figure out what's best for you with your dentist and your primary care physician.

If you must take antibiotics, make sure you also take probiotics with them so as to preserve a healthy intestinal tract and immune system and prevent problems later