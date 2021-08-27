Strength Training Crucial for Bone Health

People who are active do not get broken bones unless they are overdoing exercises and don’t listen to their bodies, get into accidents (which can happen to anyone), and eat badly.

If you look at kids on the playground and see how they never stop running and have immense amounts of energy, you realize the difference between young and old is as simple as just moving.

As we get older, we become sedentary. We get tired more easily, and we stop moving, developing the tendency to become couch potatoes. The more sedentary you are, the stiffer you become and the more likely you are to become breakable. The more you move, the less breakable you are. So keep moving.

And by that, I don’t mean yoga and Pilates or ballroom dancing. If you like these activities, please feel free to do them, but when it comes to protecting your bones, you need strength training. You must lift weights and do serious core exercises.

The problem is that most women are not strong and believe that easy-to-do exercises that keep them moving around are enough to stay in shape. It’s really not about staying in shape — it’s a lot more serious.

The more core strength you build, the less likely you are to endanger your bones. The more core strength you have, the more you are protecting your back and the more you can start lifting weights and building muscles.

Keep in mind that strong muscles protect your bones. The more you build muscles, the more you protect your joints, and your bones get strong. It’s not how heavy the weight is, it’s how many repetitions you do and how often you do them.

Also, stretching every day is crucial. The more flexible you are, the less likely you are to get injured, which will put a stop to your exercising and send you into a high-risk category for fracture and aging.