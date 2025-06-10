WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Can Vitamin D3 Prevent a Stroke?

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 10 June 2025 04:37 PM EDT

It’s debatable whether or not vitamin D3 can actually prevent strokes. Some studies suggest a correlation while others do not.

One basically negative meta-analysis of more than 86,000 people who used different doses and different kinds of vitamin D found no statistically significant prevention of ischemic stroke. However, the authors admitted that the review had many limitations, so the evidence about vitamin D’s effectiveness against stroke was not definitive.

 For one thing, some of the control subjects took a very low dose. And the study did not look at the severity of the stroke or speed of recovery, which could be important.

On the other hand, some studies have found that low vitamin D level was associated with higher risk of a stroke. More importantly, people had much more severe strokes with low vitamin D levels. This can make a big difference in outcome.

We have learned that several other supplements can both aid in preventing a stroke and in producing a quicker, more complete recovery. These include hesperidin, which prevents atherosclerosis and increases blood flow; and nano-curcumin, which lowers iron toxicity, modulates immunity, is anti-inflammatory, and protects the brain and all other organs.

In addition, several supplements enhance mitochondrial function and repair. These include:

• Nano-curcumin

• PQQ

• Methylene blue

• Riboflavin 5-phosphate

• Pyridoxal 5-phosphate

• Carnosine (not to be confused with carnitine)

• Thiamine

Vinpocetine also enhances brain blood flow and stimulates brain repair. Together, these supplements are even more effective.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 10 June 2025 04:37 PM
