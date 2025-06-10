Can Vitamin D3 Prevent a Stroke?

It’s debatable whether or not vitamin D3 can actually prevent strokes. Some studies suggest a correlation while others do not.

One basically negative meta-analysis of more than 86,000 people who used different doses and different kinds of vitamin D found no statistically significant prevention of ischemic stroke. However, the authors admitted that the review had many limitations, so the evidence about vitamin D’s effectiveness against stroke was not definitive.

For one thing, some of the control subjects took a very low dose. And the study did not look at the severity of the stroke or speed of recovery, which could be important.

On the other hand, some studies have found that low vitamin D level was associated with higher risk of a stroke. More importantly, people had much more severe strokes with low vitamin D levels. This can make a big difference in outcome.

We have learned that several other supplements can both aid in preventing a stroke and in producing a quicker, more complete recovery. These include hesperidin, which prevents atherosclerosis and increases blood flow; and nano-curcumin, which lowers iron toxicity, modulates immunity, is anti-inflammatory, and protects the brain and all other organs.

In addition, several supplements enhance mitochondrial function and repair. These include:

• Nano-curcumin

• PQQ

• Methylene blue

• Riboflavin 5-phosphate

• Pyridoxal 5-phosphate

• Carnosine (not to be confused with carnitine)

• Thiamine

Vinpocetine also enhances brain blood flow and stimulates brain repair. Together, these supplements are even more effective.