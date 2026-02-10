WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Causes and Consequences of Low Vitamin D

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 10 February 2026

Vitamin D absorption depends on several variables, including:

• Geographical latitude

• Season

• Time of day

• Age

• Skin pigmentation

• Health status of the GI tract

For example, researchers found that at a latitude equal to that of Boston, sunlight alone cannot produce vitamin D in the skin between the months of November and February. In Canada, that situation persists from October to March.

Age is also a big factor. One study found that less than 30 percent of people over 70 were able to produce adequate vitamin D with the same amount of sun exposure as younger people.

Other research has found that in nursing homes, as much as 67 percent of the patients had very low vitamin D.

There may also be a link between vitamin D deficiency and falling with advancing age. And falls in the elderly that cause a hip fracture lead to a 50 percent death rate.

Muscle biopsies in people with osteomalacia (softening of the bones), which is common in cases of vitamin D deficiency, demonstrated atrophy, fat accumulation, and fibrosis (scarring) in fast-acting muscle fibers — the kind of fibers that prevent hard falls.

Studies that have been conducted to see if giving elderly people vitamin D with calcium would reduce hip fractures demonstrated a positive, though small, effect. Unfortunately, most such studies used insufficient levels of vitamin D. In general, it takes at least 1,000 IU to as much as 2,000 IU of daily vitamin D to raise blood levels.

It has also been shown that vitamin D plays a role in high blood pressure and the risk of heart attack. This is not surprising due to the fact that vitamin D affects the muscles within arteries and the heart muscle itself.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


