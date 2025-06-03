WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: vinpocetine | brain | antioxidant | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Vinpocetine Benefits Brain Health

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 03 June 2025 04:40 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

If people know about vinpocetine, most are familiar with its use for getting rid of tinnitus, no matter how long it has existed. But a remarkable study found it to be beneficial for recovery after a stroke. And the reasons vinpocetine helps stroke recovery would make it beneficial for a number of other conditions, including neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Vinpocetine has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, reduces microglial activation, lowers major inflammatory cytokines, enhances brain repair, inhibits seizures, and improves memory.

The secret of most plant extracts is time. Unlike most pharmaceuticals, plant extracts work best when taken for a long period of time — weeks or months. This is also true of vinpocetine.

Vinpocetine is also a vasodilator, which means that it widens blood vessels. And it is also one of the most powerful inhibitors of the inflammatory cytokine TNF-alpha, which can stay elevated for decades after a stroke.

Drugs injected into the spinal fluid to block TNF-alpha can have dramatic benefits even decades after a stroke. The same may be true of vinpocetine. So with vinpocetine, you could see an improvement of brain blood flow and a reduction in inflammation at the same time.

Yet even that is not the primary benefit of this extract. It also partially blocks sodium channels in the brain, which are activated after a stroke. In addition, it significantly raises the level of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a vital substance for brain repair. BDNF, in turn, increases levels of cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP), which plays a major role in brain function and repair.

And there is some evidence that vinpocetine helps prevent atherosclerosis, which is important for preventing stroke and heart attack.

Vinpocetine also protects the brain by inhibiting the activation of microglia after a stroke. Activated microglia play a major role in immunoexcitoxicity, the primary mechanism involved in brain injuries that causes release of a large concentration of free radicals, nitric oxide, inflammatory cytokines, and destructive glutamate.

Studies have shown vinpocetine to be very safe, even when used in large doses. The usual dose of 30 mg three times a day with meals is very safe. Taking vinpocetine with meals greatly increases its absorption.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Vinpocetine has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, reduces microglial activation, lowers major inflammatory cytokines, enhances brain repair, inhibits seizures, and improves memory.
vinpocetine, brain, antioxidant, dr. blaylock
363
2025-40-03
Tuesday, 03 June 2025 04:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved