Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: vertigo | dizziness | massage | trigger point

Treating Vertigo and Dizziness

By Tuesday, 27 April 2021 04:37 PM Current | Bio | Archive

When I was practicing medicine, I saw a great number of people suffering from dizziness and vertigo. Dizziness is the feeling of the room spinning, while vertigo is a sensation that the person is spinning or off balance. They are often related.

Most of these patients had been to ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialists and had tried a number of medications. They were either told they had inner ear disease or Meniere’s disease.

In most cases, I found that the patients had extremely tender muscles in the back of their necks, with several trigger points.

In almost every case, patients were completely unaware that they had any tenderness or pains in their neck before I demonstrated the pain with deep massage.

One thing I noted in my own case was that should a wave of dizziness occur, I could quickly massage the trigger point and the dizziness would instantly go away.

I then taught patients how to do the massage themselves if dizziness occurred.

Professional massages by trained therapists are invaluable and one should have regular massages should the trigger point involve multiple muscles. I have cured many cases of vertigo and dizziness using massage techniques.

I also found that injecting these trigger points with saline could often trigger intense vertigo, which proves that these are the cause of the problem and not inner ear disorders. Over the years, I switched from injections to simple massage with equal or even better results.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
When I was practicing medicine, I saw a great number of people suffering from dizziness and vertigo.
vertigo, dizziness, massage, trigger point
243
2021-37-27
Tuesday, 27 April 2021 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved