Treating Vertigo and Dizziness

When I was practicing medicine, I saw a great number of people suffering from dizziness and vertigo. Dizziness is the feeling of the room spinning, while vertigo is a sensation that the person is spinning or off balance. They are often related.

Most of these patients had been to ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialists and had tried a number of medications. They were either told they had inner ear disease or Meniere’s disease.

In most cases, I found that the patients had extremely tender muscles in the back of their necks, with several trigger points.

In almost every case, patients were completely unaware that they had any tenderness or pains in their neck before I demonstrated the pain with deep massage.

One thing I noted in my own case was that should a wave of dizziness occur, I could quickly massage the trigger point and the dizziness would instantly go away.

I then taught patients how to do the massage themselves if dizziness occurred.

Professional massages by trained therapists are invaluable and one should have regular massages should the trigger point involve multiple muscles. I have cured many cases of vertigo and dizziness using massage techniques.

I also found that injecting these trigger points with saline could often trigger intense vertigo, which proves that these are the cause of the problem and not inner ear disorders. Over the years, I switched from injections to simple massage with equal or even better results.