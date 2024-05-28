Increasing Low Thyroid Production

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which thyroid hormone production is low. The thyroid gland, which sits in the lower part of the neck, produces thyroid hormones that are responsible for regulating metabolic rate and energy production in every cell in the body.

Hypothyroidism can be treated either by taking natural replacement thyroid hormones or by providing the thyroid gland with the raw materials it needs to regain normal function. These include iodine, selenium, multivitamins, and the compounds ashwagandha and forskolin.

It is also important to consider a detoxification program when thyroid deficiency is present. Taking vitamin C (3,000 mg to 5,000 mg per day) and vitamin E (mixed tocopherols in a dose of 100 mg to 200 IU per day) along with alpha lipoic acid (300 mg twice per day) will enable the body’s detoxification pathways to function optimally.

For any detoxification plan to be successful, it is also important to eat a healthy diet free of refined foods that contain no hormones or synthetic sweeteners such as aspartame.