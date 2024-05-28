WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: thyroid | iodine | selenium | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Increasing Low Thyroid Production

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 28 May 2024 04:16 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which thyroid hormone production is low. The thyroid gland, which sits in the lower part of the neck, produces thyroid hormones that are responsible for regulating metabolic rate and energy production in every cell in the body.

Hypothyroidism can be treated either by taking natural replacement thyroid hormones or by providing the thyroid gland with the raw materials it needs to regain normal function. These include iodine, selenium, multivitamins, and the compounds ashwagandha and forskolin.

It is also important to consider a detoxification program when thyroid deficiency is present. Taking vitamin C (3,000 mg to 5,000 mg per day) and vitamin E (mixed tocopherols in a dose of 100 mg to 200 IU per day) along with alpha lipoic acid (300 mg twice per day) will enable the body’s detoxification pathways to function optimally.

For any detoxification plan to be successful, it is also important to eat a healthy diet free of refined foods that contain no hormones or synthetic sweeteners such as aspartame.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Hypothyroidism can be treated either by taking natural replacement thyroid hormones or by providing the thyroid gland with the raw materials it needs to regain normal function.
thyroid, iodine, selenium, dr. blaylock
169
2024-16-28
Tuesday, 28 May 2024 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved