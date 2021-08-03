Try Humming for Healthier Sinuses

Several studies suggest that strong humming can cure chronic sinusitis. Research, led by Dr. George Eby and published in the journal “Medical Hypotheses,” found that humming for 60 to 120 times per deep breath four times a day cured his patients in as little as four days.

He hypothesized that humming increased the nitric oxide levels within the nasal sinuses and blood, and that nitric oxide could kill the fungi and other organisms responsible for the sinus problem.

In the “European Journal of Clinical Investigation,” researchers from the Karolinska Institute actually measured the nitic oxide levels in the sinuses and found that levels were elevated as much as 15 times following humming, and that it did clear obstructed sinuses due to allergic conditions.

The nitric oxide is only temporally elevated, just enough to clear the sinus problem, but not enough to cause problems seen with prolonged elevations.

But they found that some people did not respond to the humming treatment with a clearing of their sinusitis. These non-responders had an obstruction of their nasal passages, which kept it from working.

Interestingly, Dr. Eby also found that in some patients the humming treatment could cure heart palpitations.