Saffron Reduces Aluminum Toxicity, Benefits Mood

There’s evidence in medical literature that extracts of saffron protect the retina and the brain from aluminum toxicity. It can even remove aluminum from the body. Saffron has also been shown to have major benefits for depression and acts as a natural mood enhancer.

In one study, saffron was compared to a powerful antidepressant medication and found to be just as effective, but far safer.

Several reports have also demonstrated that saffron is a powerful protector of the nervous system. This is due to its high concentration of crocetin, a compound that has beneficial neurological effects as well as antitumor properties.

Saffron has a long history of protection for the brain and heart, as well as the vascular and respiratory systems. One study on very high levels of aluminum, which was shown to enter the animal’s brain, saffron protected neurological function and rendered the aluminum nontoxic.

The extract also has an antioxidant effect and raises cell levels of glutathione, which is one of the cell’s most important protective molecules. It has also been shown to be free of serious side effects.