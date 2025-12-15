WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: saffron | aluminum | antidepressant
Saffron Reduces Aluminum Toxicity, Benefits Mood

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Monday, 15 December 2025

There’s evidence in medical literature that extracts of saffron protect the retina and the brain from aluminum toxicity. It can even remove aluminum from the body. Saffron has also been shown to have major benefits for depression and acts as a natural mood enhancer.

In one study, saffron was compared to a powerful antidepressant medication and found to be just as effective, but far safer.

Several reports have also demonstrated that saffron is a powerful protector of the nervous system. This is due to its high concentration of crocetin, a compound that has beneficial neurological effects as well as antitumor properties.

Saffron has a long history of protection for the brain and heart, as well as the vascular and respiratory systems. One study on very high levels of aluminum, which was shown to enter the animal’s brain, saffron protected neurological function and rendered the aluminum nontoxic.

The extract also has an antioxidant effect and raises cell levels of glutathione, which is one of the cell’s most important protective molecules. It has also been shown to be free of serious side effects.

