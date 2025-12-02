Natural Remedies for Enlarged Prostate

Men entering midlife commonly experience an enlarged prostate, which can restrict the flow of urine from the bladder and lead to such problems as frequent urination, urine leakage, and urinary tract infections. Here are some natural remedies for men to treat an enlarged prostate:

Eat pumpkin seeds. The crunchy snacks contain protective compounds called phytosterols, which may be responsible for shrinking the prostate. They also contain chemicals that may be beneficial for prostate health.

Supplement with saw palmetto. Made from a type of palm tree, saw palmetto extract can reduce prostate enlargement by altering certain hormone levels.

Take beta-sitosterol. This mixture is taken from different plants that contain cholesterol-like substances called sitosterols. Studies have found beta-sitosterol can relieve urinary symptoms of benign prostate enlargement.

Take nano-silymarin. This supplement has been shown to reduce prostate cancer, especially invasion and spread of the cancer. It appears that this compound also inhibits cancer itself anywhere in the body and may prevent cancer invasion in general.

Take extract of stinging nettle. This compound has been used to reduce symptoms of prostate problems in Europe for more than a decade. The extract inhibits the binding of testosterone-related proteins to their receptor sites on prostate cell membranes.

Take rye grass pollen extract. This is made from any of three types of grass pollen — rye, timothy, and corn. The supplement seems to be especially helpful for preventing the need to get up during the night and use the bathroom.

Take pygeum. This extract from the bark of the African prune tree has been used to treat urinary problems since ancient times. Studies have shown pygeum also helps reduce the number of trips to the bathroom, both during the day and at night.