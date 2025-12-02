WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: prostate | saw palmetto | silymarin | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Natural Remedies for Enlarged Prostate

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 02 December 2025 04:27 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Men entering midlife commonly experience an enlarged prostate, which can restrict the flow of urine from the bladder and lead to such problems as frequent urination, urine leakage, and urinary tract infections. Here are some natural remedies for men to treat an enlarged prostate:

Eat pumpkin seeds. The crunchy snacks contain protective compounds called phytosterols, which may be responsible for shrinking the prostate. They also contain chemicals that may be beneficial for prostate health.

Supplement with saw palmetto. Made from a type of palm tree, saw palmetto extract can reduce prostate enlargement by altering certain hormone levels.

Take beta-sitosterol. This mixture is taken from different plants that contain cholesterol-like substances called sitosterols. Studies have found beta-sitosterol can relieve urinary symptoms of benign prostate enlargement.

Take nano-silymarin. This supplement has been shown to reduce prostate cancer, especially invasion and spread of the cancer. It appears that this compound also inhibits cancer itself anywhere in the body and may prevent cancer invasion in general.

Take extract of stinging nettle. This compound has been used to reduce symptoms of prostate problems in Europe for more than a decade. The extract inhibits the binding of testosterone-related proteins to their receptor sites on prostate cell membranes.

Take rye grass pollen extract. This is made from any of three types of grass pollen — rye, timothy, and corn. The supplement seems to be especially helpful for preventing the need to get up during the night and use the bathroom.

Take pygeum. This extract from the bark of the African prune tree has been used to treat urinary problems since ancient times. Studies have shown pygeum also helps reduce the number of trips to the bathroom, both during the day and at night.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Men entering midlife commonly experience an enlarged prostate, which can restrict the flow of urine from the bladder and lead to such problems as frequent urination, urine leakage, and urinary tract infections
prostate, saw palmetto, silymarin, dr. blaylock
285
2025-27-02
Tuesday, 02 December 2025 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved