Importance of Probiotics and the Danger of Leaky Gut

Because of the direct connection between the GI tract and the liver, scientists have long suspected that probiotics must play a significant role in liver health. If the colon is deficient in the good bacteria (probiotics) and contains an overgrowth of harmful bacteria, fungi, or viruses, toxins from these organisms can damage the liver and impair its metabolism.

Imbalance of gut bacteria is closely linked to a number of adverse conditions, including:

• Liver diseases

• Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes

• Obesity

• Cardiovascular disease

• Metabolic disorders

Liver damage can also occur if there is an overgrowth of these harmful bacteria in the small intestine, which normally contains very few microorganisms. We call this condition small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO); it’s characterized by bloating, abdominal discomfort, watery diarrhea, dyspepsia, weight loss, microcytic anemia, and eventually a fatty liver.

The two major causes of SIBO are obesity and acid-reducing medications taken for acid reflux. Acid in the stomach has an important role in protecting against SIBO because the acid kills bad bacteria found in most foods.

The greatest danger from SIBO is that in most cases it is associated with leaky gut syndrome. Normally, the cells lining the intestines are very close together, preventing undigested and mainly partially digested food from leaking into the bloodstream. Leaking of partially digested food particles can trigger an immune reaction in the bloodstream which can then cause inflammation throughout the body, even the brain. Inflamed joints, aching muscles, and fatigue are common manifestations of this problem.

Leaky gut syndrome is common following attacks of food poisoning. It is also common with regular use of NSAID medications such as Advil and Motrin.

These leaks can be repaired in several ways. The most effective is the use of N-butyrate, which is a natural fuel used by intestinal cells. Probiotics also play a role in gut repair; specific types and strains are especially critical.

Prebiotics — the food for probiotic organisms — are also important. In fact, taking prebiotics alone has been shown to be beneficial for reducing inflammation. Effective prebiotics include inulin, fructiooligosacchrides (FOS), and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS). Inulin and GOS appear to have the best effectiveness. In certain circumstances, FOS can worsen GI symptoms. Prebiotics can be taken every day.