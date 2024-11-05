WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Plant Sterols Benefit Heart Health

Tuesday, 05 November 2024

While the foods you eat are the most powerful instruments for taking charge of your heart health, you can also enhance the effect of your diet with the proper use of supplements that contain plant sterols.

When consumed in sufficient amounts, plant sterols block the absorption of cholesterol in the small intestine, and have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol without lowering good HDL cholesterol — a result that is the equivalent of a statin drug, without the side effects.

A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that when plant sterols were consumed in sufficient quantities, they lowered LDL cholesterol an average of 13 percent.

In addition to supplements, there are food products such as special margarines that contain plant sterols.

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 04:28 PM
