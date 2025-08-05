WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: pharmaceuticals | natural compounds | safety | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Natural Compounds Are Safer Than Drugs

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 05 August 2025 04:41 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

I once met a pharmaceutical scientist at a meeting, and he told me that comparing plant extracts to pharmaceutical drugs, he found that the extracts were far safer and worked better. Of course, we’ve known this for decades.

The thing that ended the AIDS epidemic was the extract N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), which was able to treat people when the medical profession had nothing to offer. NAC increases glutathione, the cell’s most important antioxidant and toxic metal chelator. It has been shown to dramatically shorten the duration of viral infections and yet is extremely safe. It can also help prevent cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.

At one time, the pharmaceutical companies did try to take over some of the supplement industry, but the products they created were enormously expensive and yet worked no better than what was already available. Worse yet, the pharmaceutical manufacturers used capsules made of gelatin, a protein product that is usually extracted from cattle.

Documents from the FDA demonstrated that some of those gelatin capsules used by pharma manufacturers had been obtained from vendors in countries on the high-risk list for prion disease (mad cow disease). In theory, such shipments had been banned, but in practice the products went through anyway.

The supplement industry was switching to vegetarian-based capsules until recently. But thanks again to rising costs, many if not most supplement manufacturers now also use gelatin capsules. It’s best to use only vegetarian capsules.

More than 100,000 people have died from complications of FDA-approved drugs supposedly proven to be safe. And many more than that have been harmed physically by these defective drugs, and will likely later develop adverse health conditions as a result.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
I once met a pharmaceutical scientist at a meeting, and he told me that comparing plant extracts to pharmaceutical drugs, he found that the extracts were far safer and worked better. Of course, we’ve known this for decades.
pharmaceuticals, natural compounds, safety, dr. blaylock
277
2025-41-05
Tuesday, 05 August 2025 04:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved