High-Dose Vitamin B1 Helps Ease Tremors

Tremors, especially of the hands, are common among people with Parkinson’s disease.

Essential tremors appear to be different. They occur for no known reason that we can identify. There is some experimental evidence that the cerebellum is involved, and that the condition is related to a lack of clearing of glutamate. The circuits within a deep part of the brain may also be involved.

A growing number of reports have linked low vitamin B1 (thiamine) to Parkinson’s disease, and some cases have been cured with high doses, even advanced long-term cases. These individuals are suspected of having a defect in thiamine absorption.

Daphne Bryan, Ph.D., has written a book on this subject called “Parkinson’s and the B1 Therapy” that gives all the information a person needs to deal with Parkinson’s disease.

An Italian researcher also found that high-dose thiamine given intravenously or sublingually stopped or greatly reduced essential tremors.