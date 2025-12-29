WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
OPINION

High-Dose Vitamin B1 Helps Ease Tremors

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Monday, 29 December 2025

Tremors, especially of the hands, are common among people with Parkinson’s disease.

Essential tremors appear to be different. They occur for no known reason that we can identify. There is some experimental evidence that the cerebellum is involved, and that the condition is related to a lack of clearing of glutamate. The circuits within a deep part of the brain may also be involved.

A growing number of reports have linked low vitamin B1 (thiamine) to Parkinson’s disease, and some cases have been cured with high doses, even advanced long-term cases. These individuals are suspected of having a defect in thiamine absorption.

Daphne Bryan, Ph.D., has written a book on this subject called “Parkinson’s and the B1 Therapy” that gives all the information a person needs to deal with Parkinson’s disease.

An Italian researcher also found that high-dose thiamine given intravenously or sublingually stopped or greatly reduced essential tremors.


Monday, 29 December 2025 03:08 PM
