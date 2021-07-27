×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Uncovering the Benefits of HBOT

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 04:38 PM

Dr. Paul Harch probably has the greatest degree of experience using hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) for treatment of conditions not approved by the government and corporate medical controllers. But others also have experience, and in most instances have seen impressive results.

Some of the greatest success with HBOT has come with diabetes, non-healing ulcerations, headaches (especially migraine and cluster headaches), spinal cord injuries, fibromyalgia, complex regional pain syndrome, cerebral palsy, orthopedic conditions (joint problems, necrotic bone disorders, osteomyelitis), hearing disorders, central retinal artery thrombosis, and Lyme disease.

In 1983, Dr. B.H. Fischer conducted a careful study of severely disabled multiple sclerosis patients, comparing HBOT to conventional treatments. The study was funded by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (in turn funded directly by pharmaceutical interests), who, in my opinion, didn’t want to have a successful outcome from the study. They forced Dr. Fischer to remove critical data to weaken the results.

But still he found significant improvements in the patients treated with HBOT, and the improvement lasted at least a year in a number of patients.

Despite dramatic improvements in 70 percent of the patients, even in advanced MS cases, his treatment was never accepted by orthodox medicine.

Interestingly, the patients only received 20 treatments — even though Dr. Harch had determined that in most cases at least 40 treatments were necessary. Essentially, there could have been even greater improvements with the proper number of treatments.

Later, Dr. Fischer was fired from his university position and his HBOT chamber was destroyed.

In an excellent synopsis of the problems with modern medicine, Dr. Kenneth Stoller has written, “Technocrats rotating between corporation and state are the last people you want making medical decisions, but that is exactly who has been making medical decisions.”

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


