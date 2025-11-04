Fats Are Not All Bad

Omega-6 oils not only dramatically increase inflammation and cancer risk, they also significantly reduce immune function.

We know that oxidated oils are the main culprit in atherosclerosis. Cholesterol can be harmful, but it is mostly oxidized before it is eaten. In other words, cholesterol can be oxidized in while sitting on the shelf.

Fats have physiological properties in the body — that is, they alter functioning on a cellular level. Some are harmful and some beneficial.

Short-chain fatty acids are mostly helpful and healthy. Extra-virgin olive oil (not heated at high temperatures) is healthier than most commonly used oils. But the best oil to use is either refined or natural extra-virgin coconut oil, which contains healthy medium-chain fatty acids.

All fats are made of various numbers of fatty acids that are joined together by carbon atoms. Technically, they are acids, but they’re not like other acids.

The short-chain fatty acid has four carbon atoms, whereas other fats are far longer and made of many carbon atoms linked together.

Cell membranes and various parts of the cell components (mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, lysosomes) are made of fats. Many hormones are also constructed from fats.