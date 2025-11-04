WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Fats Are Not All Bad

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 04 November 2025

Omega-6 oils not only dramatically increase inflammation and cancer risk, they also significantly reduce immune function.

We know that oxidated oils are the main culprit in atherosclerosis. Cholesterol can be harmful, but it is mostly oxidized before it is eaten. In other words, cholesterol can be oxidized in while sitting on the shelf.

Fats have physiological properties in the body — that is, they alter functioning on a cellular level. Some are harmful and some beneficial.

Short-chain fatty acids are mostly helpful and healthy. Extra-virgin olive oil (not heated at high temperatures) is healthier than most commonly used oils. But the best oil to use is either refined or natural extra-virgin coconut oil, which contains healthy medium-chain fatty acids.

All fats are made of various numbers of fatty acids that are joined together by carbon atoms. Technically, they are acids, but they’re not like other acids.

The short-chain fatty acid has four carbon atoms, whereas other fats are far longer and made of many carbon atoms linked together.

Cell membranes and various parts of the cell components (mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, lysosomes) are made of fats. Many hormones are also constructed from fats.

