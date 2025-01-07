WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Some Basics About Omegas

Most people are familiar with what are commonly called fish oils or omega-3 oils. In the new nomenclature they are also called N-3 oils. These polyunsaturated oils are found in many plants and animal tissues. Cows that graze on grasses have much higher levels of omega-3 oils than animals that are fed grains.

Algae contains very high levels of one of the components of omega-3s, called DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). Natural omega-3 oils are divided into EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA forms, and also contain a triglyceride-linking fat.

Every membrane in the body — such as cell membranes, and the membranes around mitochondria, the Golgi apparatus, endoplasmic reticulum, and nucleus of the cell — contains a high level of DHA. Studies have shown that people who eat a lot of saturated fats and polyunsaturated fats (omega-6 or N-6 fats) tend to have very stiff cell membranes. That interferes with the operation of the hundreds of receptors and other functional molecules that are found both on and within the cell membrane. As a result, the cell becomes sick. Then the person becomes sick.

We hear a lot about the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, which should be close to 1:1. But in many people, it can be as high as 50:1. That’s because omega-6 oils are in every processed food. Most cooking oils (vegetable oils) are omega-6, and such oils are also hidden in many salad dressings and other food products. And a high level of omega-6 oil in the diet can force the healthy omega-3 oils out of your tissues.

The primary omega-6 oils include:

• Corn oil

• Peanut oil

• Soybean oil

• Safflower oil

• Sunflower oil

• Canola oil

These oils should be avoided as much as possible. Unfortunately, most Americans are getting at least 20 to 50 times more omega-6 oils than they need to maintain their health.

