Some Basics About Omegas

Most people are familiar with what are commonly called fish oils or omega-3 oils. In the new nomenclature they are also called N-3 oils. These polyunsaturated oils are found in many plants and animal tissues. Cows that graze on grasses have much higher levels of omega-3 oils than animals that are fed grains.

Algae contains very high levels of one of the components of omega-3s, called DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). Natural omega-3 oils are divided into EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA forms, and also contain a triglyceride-linking fat.

Every membrane in the body — such as cell membranes, and the membranes around mitochondria, the Golgi apparatus, endoplasmic reticulum, and nucleus of the cell — contains a high level of DHA. Studies have shown that people who eat a lot of saturated fats and polyunsaturated fats (omega-6 or N-6 fats) tend to have very stiff cell membranes. That interferes with the operation of the hundreds of receptors and other functional molecules that are found both on and within the cell membrane. As a result, the cell becomes sick. Then the person becomes sick.

We hear a lot about the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, which should be close to 1:1. But in many people, it can be as high as 50:1. That’s because omega-6 oils are in every processed food. Most cooking oils (vegetable oils) are omega-6, and such oils are also hidden in many salad dressings and other food products. And a high level of omega-6 oil in the diet can force the healthy omega-3 oils out of your tissues.

The primary omega-6 oils include:

• Corn oil

• Peanut oil

• Soybean oil

• Safflower oil

• Sunflower oil

• Canola oil

These oils should be avoided as much as possible. Unfortunately, most Americans are getting at least 20 to 50 times more omega-6 oils than they need to maintain their health.