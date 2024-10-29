WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders.
Protecting Your Kidneys From Toxic Metals

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 29 October 2024 04:34 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Several metals — including mercury, fluoride, lead, arsenic, and cadmium — are known to damage the kidneys. Unfortunately, these metals are ubiquitous in our environment.

For instance, a great deal of lead remains in the soil from leaded gasoline. Old plumbing pipes can contain significantly high levels of lead as well.

Arsenic is turning up more and more these days too, especially in foods such as rice.

Cadmium is found especially in foods that are wrapped in plastic.

One study found that blackberry extract and quercetin both protected the kidneys from damage caused by fluoride.

Mercury is known to poison a number of antioxidant enzymes, thus leading to free radical damage to the kidney’s tissues.

A recent study found that both selenium and N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC) could greatly reduce damage by mercury, and that when used together, maximum protection was afforded. Protection by NAC against mercury kidney damage has been confirmed by other researchers — mainly by boosting the powerful antioxidant compound glutathione in kidney tissues.

Curcumin has also been shown to dramatically protect essential kidney tissues from damage by arsenic.

Grape seed extract has been shown to prevent arsenic damage to the kidneys as well.

