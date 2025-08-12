WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
What Causes Memory Loss?

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Some brain cells are lost with age, but significant memory loss is not an inevitable consequence of aging.

At any time of life, it isn’t uncommon to be temporarily forgetful as a result of insufficient sleep, jet lag, or exceptionally stressful or challenging situations. But serious, persistent memory lapses indicate an underlying condition — though not necessarily any type of dementia.

Chronic inflammation is a major contributing factor to what’s called mild cognitive impairment (MCI). And there is a link between low-grade, chronic brain inflammation and excitotoxicity, which is linked to all neurodegenerative conditions.

A growing number of triggers for such inflammation occur throughout life, including chronic infections, repeated injury, recurrent mini-strokes, stress, autoimmune diseases, excessive vaccination, and exposure to a number of toxic substances.

In addition, older people often take a number of prescription drugs, many of which impair brain function.

