What Causes Memory Loss?

Some brain cells are lost with age, but significant memory loss is not an inevitable consequence of aging.

At any time of life, it isn’t uncommon to be temporarily forgetful as a result of insufficient sleep, jet lag, or exceptionally stressful or challenging situations. But serious, persistent memory lapses indicate an underlying condition — though not necessarily any type of dementia.

Chronic inflammation is a major contributing factor to what’s called mild cognitive impairment (MCI). And there is a link between low-grade, chronic brain inflammation and excitotoxicity, which is linked to all neurodegenerative conditions.

A growing number of triggers for such inflammation occur throughout life, including chronic infections, repeated injury, recurrent mini-strokes, stress, autoimmune diseases, excessive vaccination, and exposure to a number of toxic substances.

In addition, older people often take a number of prescription drugs, many of which impair brain function.