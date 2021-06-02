Marijuana Increases Risk-Taking

The abnormal decision-making that occurs with marijuana use can result in increased risk of criminal and violent behavior, as well as suicide. People responsible for others’ lives — such as doctors, engineers, builders, military leaders, policemen, firemen, and politicians — can create havoc in society if their decision-making ability is impaired.

Newer evidence indicates that using marijuana, especially beginning in adolescence, significantly damages the orbitofrontal cortex and impairs decision-making and increases the risk and severity of addiction.

With so many young people engaging in risk-taking activities and either being severely injured or losing their lives as a consequence, this connection between marijuana use early in life and increased risk-taking and poor judgement becomes critically important.