Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: marijuana | violence | suicide | addiction

Marijuana Increases Risk-Taking

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 04:51 PM

The abnormal decision-making that occurs with marijuana use can result in increased risk of criminal and violent behavior, as well as suicide. People responsible for others’ lives — such as doctors, engineers, builders, military leaders, policemen, firemen, and politicians — can create havoc in society if their decision-making ability is impaired.

Newer evidence indicates that using marijuana, especially beginning in adolescence, significantly damages the orbitofrontal cortex and impairs decision-making and increases the risk and severity of addiction.

With so many young people engaging in risk-taking activities and either being severely injured or losing their lives as a consequence, this connection between marijuana use early in life and increased risk-taking and poor judgement becomes critically important.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 02 June 2021 04:51 PM
The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

