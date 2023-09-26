×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: magnesium | liver health | acetaminophen | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Magnesium Protects the Liver

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 26 September 2023 04:29 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Magnesium plays a major role in protecting the liver. People with liver diseases such as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) — which can progress to cirrhosis and eventually to hepatocellular carcinoma (the most common form of liver cancer) — were found to have very low magnesium levels in their liver.

Magnesium deficiency causes mitochondrial malfunction, increases liver inflammation, and produces high levels of free radicals and lipid peroxidation products in the liver. This drives liver fibrosis, which can lead to cirrhosis of the liver — the number one underlying cause for liver transplants.

Magnesium has been shown to significantly inhibit liver inflammation and help prevent the progression to liver destruction.

Unfortunately, people are often told to take acetaminophen (Tylenol) for headaches, general aches and pains, and fever. But nothing could be more harmful to these people because acetaminophen is responsible for very severe damage to the liver, and in a great number of cases has led to liver failure — even when it was taken in the prescribed doses. One of the harmful effects of acetaminophen is that it severely lowers the liver’s glutathione — which protects against free radical damage and toxicity.

There are a number of compounds that can protect the liver, including:

• Magnesium

• N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC)

• Nano-curcumin

• Taurine

• Nano-silymarin

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
People with liver diseases such as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) were found to have very low magnesium levels in their liver.
magnesium, liver health, acetaminophen, dr. blaylock
215
2023-29-26
Tuesday, 26 September 2023 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved