Magnesium Protects the Liver

Magnesium plays a major role in protecting the liver. People with liver diseases such as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) — which can progress to cirrhosis and eventually to hepatocellular carcinoma (the most common form of liver cancer) — were found to have very low magnesium levels in their liver.

Magnesium deficiency causes mitochondrial malfunction, increases liver inflammation, and produces high levels of free radicals and lipid peroxidation products in the liver. This drives liver fibrosis, which can lead to cirrhosis of the liver — the number one underlying cause for liver transplants.

Magnesium has been shown to significantly inhibit liver inflammation and help prevent the progression to liver destruction.

Unfortunately, people are often told to take acetaminophen (Tylenol) for headaches, general aches and pains, and fever. But nothing could be more harmful to these people because acetaminophen is responsible for very severe damage to the liver, and in a great number of cases has led to liver failure — even when it was taken in the prescribed doses. One of the harmful effects of acetaminophen is that it severely lowers the liver’s glutathione — which protects against free radical damage and toxicity.

There are a number of compounds that can protect the liver, including:

• Magnesium

• N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC)

• Nano-curcumin

• Taurine

• Nano-silymarin