×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: lymphatic | lung health | aging | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Lymphatic Circulation: Problem for the Elderly

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 06 February 2024 04:25 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Elderly people, especially those who are frail, are at a greater risk of lung damage from respiratory infections. Most do not breathe very deeply. Rather, they take shallow breaths and tend to breathe through their mouths. In addition, many sit for long periods in positions that further impair movement of air in and out of their lungs.

My friend Dr. Gerald Lemole is an expert on the lymphatic circulatory system, a frequently ignored part of the body’s circulation. The lymphatics are thin-walled vessels that remove harmful compounds that accumulate outside our cells. These harmful compounds are composed of dangerous metabolic products, cell fragments, fragments of dead bacteria, viruses, and mycoplasma — all of which, if not removed, will eventually poison cells, tissues, and organs.

The lymphatic system is not connected directly to the heart, and therefore depends on the contraction of muscles to move lymph fluid through these vessels. One of the major benefits of regular exercise is that it keeps this fluid moving, thus helping remove dangerous compounds from the body.

The lymphatics are also connected to our lymph nodes, which contain an assortment of immune cells called macrophages and neutrophils that further clean tissue fluids.

Unfortunately, if people become “couch potatoes,” their weak muscles cannot keep lymph flowing. As a result, toxins accumulate in tissues and organs, making them sick, weak, and progressively frail. It also makes them much more likely to suffer from an infection.

Dr. Lemole emphasizes that lymphatics also play a critical role in the health of organs — especially the lungs and the heart. His book, “Lymph & Longevity: The Untapped Secret to Health,” explains the lymphatic system in an easy-to-understand manner that includes advice about foods that benefit lymphatic flow, as well as special exercises to improve lymph circulation.

In this book, Dr. Lemole also explains that deep breathing is the most effective way to improve lymphatic circulation in the lungs and heart. He advises that people take at least 10 deep breaths every 30 minutes. Furthermore, Dr. Lemole describes studies that show lymphatic draining of inflammatory fats from the walls of arteries plays a major role in preventing atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries).

Enhancement of lymphatic flow in the heart and lungs may be another mechanism by which vigorous exercise helps prevent heart disease. Physical effort makes us take deep breaths until we once again regain our proper oxygen saturation.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Elderly people, especially those who are frail, are at a greater risk of lung damage from respiratory infections.
lymphatic, lung health, aging, dr. blaylock
396
2024-25-06
Tuesday, 06 February 2024 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved